Aberdeen libraries’ interactive online videos viewed over 31,500 times during coronavirus pandemic

Aberdeen libraries’ digital service has proven to be a huge success among younger readers during the pandemic, with its interactive videos hitting more than 31,500 views.

New figures show a significant upsurge in people using local libraries’ online resources since they first closed in March last year.

Following the announcement of the initial lockdown, staff have been working hard to adapt their services and provide a wide range of reading materials for its members.

The Bookbug team has been successfully stimulating the imaginations of younger readers, as well as gaining new skills in video editing, to bring their popular sessions of stories, songs and rhymes for babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers and their families online.

Since April last year, their weekly pre-recorded interactive videos have been viewed more than 31, 500 times.

The library has also introduced more online options for members – including BorrowBox and PressReader – which provide free access to thousands of eBooks, audio books and digital copies of newspapers and magazines.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, councillor Marie Boulon, said: “Now, when there is currently no opportunity to browse in our libraries, the focus is more than ever on our digital resources.

“Our library teams have been delivering online 24/7 services for a number of years, continuing to develop and add online content whenever they can.

Reading has been shown to have a positive effect on a person’s mental health and wellbeing”

“Whether you are looking for a book to take you to a different world, ideas and resources to spark your imagination or ignite your zest for learning or just to keep the kids occupied – pop into our digital library and sample some of the many delights on our virtual shelves.”

Following the latest lockdown in January, Aberdeen City Libraries have been able to continue their Home Library Service and operate a Click&Collect service at a limited number of locations.

Members can find further information and book an appointment on the council’s website or contact Aberdeen City Libraries by e-mailing libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Full list of Aberdeen Click&Collect points: