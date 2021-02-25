Calls for those behind pollution at Aberdeen beauty spot to ‘put hands in pockets’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Calls are being made to ensure those responsible for polluting an Aberdeen beauty spot are made to front the cost of any required repairs.

Environmental agency Sepa has confirmed those behind an orange-brown silt in pond at Johnston Gardens have been identified.

Concerned residents contacted the government body at the sight of the mud, washed down stream into the water, which is home to a range of wildlife.

Sepa staff would not confirm who was behind the mess, only telling The P&J: “Sepa has received multiple reports from members of the public regarding silt entering the pond system at Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen.

“Our investigations have identified a likely source and officers are engaging with the site to ensure further silt does not enter the water environment.”

The pond has been dredged in recent years due to a build up of mud – and Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross, Countesswells councillor Martin Greig reported “many” residents had been in touch concerned at the latest scenes.

He said: “Many are worried about the welfare of wildlife at Johnston Gardens.

“It was important to find out the cause and it needs to be tested to see if it was causing harm to the environment.

“We need to find out if this silt has added significantly to the mud at the bottom and if it has to be dredged again then clearly whomever is responsible should be putting their hands in their pockets to pay for the work.”

It comes only days after the Gilcomstoun Burn, running through Aberdeen’s Westburn Park, similarly turned “frightening” orange.

Sepa and council officers were understood to be testing the dusty residue left behind earlier this week.