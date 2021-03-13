Funding boost for sports clubs across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports clubs and organisations across the north and north-east have been gifted a share of £130,000 of National Lottery funding.

Through a partnership with Sport Scotland, 23 organisations will benefit, among them two clubs from the Granite City and eight from the Highlands and Moray.

Judo Academy in Aberdeen managed to secure more than £6,000 – money that will promote the activity across the city in a number of school and club settings.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sport Scotland, said: “At a time where there are plenty of challenges across the sporting sector in Scotland this funding will make a big difference to clubs up and down the country

“This support for sport and communities across Scotland would not be possible without National Lottery players.

“I’d like to thank them for their contributions which are playing a critical role in supporting people, projects and communities during these challenging times.”

With an open ended application process, the fund serves as a way for people to apply for small grants of between £300 and £10,000.

Amateur football team North East Albion were awarded nearly £2,000, with the money earmarked for the purchase much needed equipment.

Further north, sports teams taking part in a wide range of activities from shinty to ice hockey were also successful

About £45,000 was distributed to eight different organisations, including Inverness shinty club, Inverness Highlanders Junior Ice Hockey Club and Inverness Tennis and Squash Club.

There were also successful bids by Dunvegan Badminton Club, Inverness Skating and Ice Dance Club, Aberlour Tennis Club and Merkinch Football Academy.

Each of the organisations were granted awards between £4,000 and £6,000. while Elgin Sports Community received one of the largest cash boosts in the country, securing a £10,000 windfall.

It comes just months after the sports trust managed to secured a £100,000 grant to continue efforts to build a new artificial pitch at the town’s Lesser Borough Briggs.