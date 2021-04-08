Thursday, April 8th 2021 Show Links
‘Bon Accord Centre has been absolutely battered by the pandemic’: Busy shopping precinct suffers closure of more than 20 high street brands

by David McPhee
April 8, 2021, 6:21 am Updated: April 8, 2021, 8:16 am
© Kath Flannery / DCT MediaBon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.
More than 20 big name retailers will not reopen for business at a popular Aberdeen shopping precinct as the city continues to be “battered” by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses at the Bon Accord and St Nicolas Centre, situated in the heart of the Granite City, have seen big high street brands such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, River Island and Laura Ashley all shut up shop since March last year.

