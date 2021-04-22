Aberdeen ice cream shop denies exploiting young people for free labour amid ‘trial shifts’ row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen dessert shop has announced it will start paying aspiring workers for trial shifts after being accused of exploiting young people desperate for jobs by making them try out for free.

A storm ensued online after Josh Aaron-Mennie, a senior activist with the SNP who is currently on the party’s election list, suggested Crolla’s Gelateria had brought workers in on a trial basis as a means of securing cheap labour.

Mr Aaron-Mennie questioned whether this was a “trial shift or free labour?” in a message since shared by more than 500 people on Twitter – among them comedian Janey Godley.

He claimed that 30 workers had been brought in for an initial five-hour trial shift, before a smaller number were asked to come back for a second.

That number has since been disputed and the accusations have been dismissed as “simply untrue” by the bosses at the ice cream parlour.

Management at the Rosemount venue released a statement saying that the process had involved about 12 people rather than the suggested 30.

They added that those who came back for a trial shift were financially reimbursed and the ones who were not came in for a training session – which the firm uses in lieu of a standard interview.

The message states: “We would like to address some aspects with regard to the Twitter thread that has been circulating in reference to our Aberdeen store.

“Here at Crolla’s, we aim to be a job creator within each community that our stores are situated.

“In Aberdeen, we currently employ five people and are actively looking to create a further four/five jobs.

“As part of our recruitment process, we hosted a training session with a number of individuals who had shown an interest in joining the Crolla’s team.

“From the outset, it was made clear to all individuals that this training session would be unpaid.

“This session did not involve 30 people. The session only involved 10-12 people and it was held to determine who would then be successful in joining the Crolla’s team.

“Those who were successful were called back for a trial shift and this shift was paid.

“The rumours surrounding this are simply untrue as all candidates involved were aware of the details.”

The company has since gone a step further, with a subsequent announcement vowing to pay people for trial shifts in the future and recompense the unlucky candidates from the recent process.

Peter Crolla, owner of the Ice Cream franchise told the P&J: “Its my name on the door which makes it so upsetting that this has been said.

“We have operated as a business for the past 125 years and have always looked after our staff, it is deeply upsetting to see our name tarnished like this over a miscommunication.

“Staff are brought in to do a training session which we use instead of an interview, we are able to see if the applicant are a good fit and capable to working to our high standards.

“From there they come in for a trial shift which is fully paid.

“We take these comments very seriously and going forward will pay candidates for their time training.

“We will also be the four or five unsuccessful candidates and pay them for their time.

“It would have been very easy for Josh to get in contact with me and I could have explained all of this, businesses and the high street are struggling enough with the effects of the pandemic and stuff like this makes it that much harder.”

Joanna Mazurek who was part of a training session at the store remained unimpressed with the selection process but was glad the firm had taken action.

She said: “I’m glad at least that they have seen the issue and are taking the steps to rectify it, I just hope that this isn’t a practice that continues going forward.”

But the initial accusation has been picked up widely on the social media site, with many condemning the unpaid sessions.

One Twitter used said: “This Aberdeen ice cream shop is using ‘trial shifts’ to get thousands of pounds worth of free labour – anyone know if their Leith branch does the same?”

And another added: “This ice cream shop in Aberdeen is exploiting workers by getting them to do a five-hour trial shift for free. Appalling behaviour”

Comedian and impressionist Janey Godly was drawn into online stooshie after she retweeted the accusations to her near quarter of a million followers.

Cameron Leslie, whose mother operates the shop on Rosemount Place, sent back a fiery message to the comedian, asking that she “read this response [the company statement] before retweeting to her 224k followers”.

The celebrity, who rocketed to fame during lockdown with her Nicola Sturgeon parodies, replied: “Thanks for the reply and am sure the information you provided will be helpful to this debating this issue, I don’t want to see any small business struggle.”

The issue of unpaid trial shifts has proved controversial in the past.

There is no specific law covering the matter and what the ice cream parlour did was legally above board.

The area is covered by legislation around the National Minimum Wage Act 1998.

Last October, John Skelly, employment partner at law firm Baker Skelly, spoke to the BBC about the issue.

He said: “The thrust of the legislation is that any person who performs work for a business or organisation is entitled to the National Minimum Wage.

“However, there are exceptions for individuals involved in a scheme for the ‘seeking of or obtaining of work’ or that is ‘designed to provide training, work experience or temporary work’.

“In short, it’s a grey area under the law as it exists at the moment and it is open to abuse, especially in the hospitality industry where it does seem to be a feature of recruitment.”