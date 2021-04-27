Accountants Kiltwalk relay remembers north-east business icon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Staff and partners from accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael have completed their Kiltwalk efforts in memory of a north-east business icon.

More than £7,500 has been raised by the firm after their relay passed a virtual baton all the way from Inverness to Glasgow.

More than 60 walkers took part in the effort, which was dedicated to Duncan Skinner who died three weeks ago.

Mr Skinner, recognised as one of the north-east’s most respected business figures and a pivotal part of Aberdeen FC Community Trust, was a close friend of business advisory partner Niall Farquharson, who took part in the challenge at the weekend.

He also raised funds for Glenelg Mountain Rescue Team, a cause and place close to Mr Skinner’s heart.

Between Friday and Sunday, staff from the accountancy firms offices in Aberdeen, Forfar, Fraserburgh, Inverness and Inverurie linked up with colleagues in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow in their finest tartan to raise funds for charity.

The effort also had participants carrying out different challenges, with Jenn Stewart from the Dundee office even dribbling a football for 13 miles to St Andrews to aid Street Soccer Scotland.

‘Especially proud of the efforts this year’

Mr Farquharson said: “Like many other businesses, our staff have been unable to take part in companywide activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year’s Kiltwalk has allowed us to connect with other offices and complete the challenge together, even though we’ve all been walking in different parts of the country.

“Supporting the communities in which we’re based means a great deal to us.

“The Johnston Carmichael team are always keen to take part in the Kiltwalk and I’m especially proud of the efforts this year, particularly because of the exceptional times we find ourselves living.

“Charities aren’t immune to the pandemic and with the incredible support from The Hunter Foundation, the Kiltwalk is a great way to raise money for Scottish organisations looking to help those in need.”

50p boost for every £ raised

The backing of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation has resulted in an extra 50p being added to every pound raised by each walker, drastically boosting the funds that will go to chosen charities.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of Kiltwalk said: “Johnston Carmichael’s support is very important to us and it’s great to see how staff from across the country joined forces to tackle the Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend.

“I’d like to congratulate the team on a brilliant effort and their chosen charities will be grateful for the funds they’ve raised at such a difficult time.”