Multi-million pound housing development unveiled in Elgin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A multi-million pound housing development has been unveiled in Elgin.

Barratt Homes is primed to build 450 quality homes as part of the first phase of its new Findrassie development with the creation of up to 700 jobs.

Mike Cowie, sales and marketing director at Barratt North Scotland, is looking forward to welcoming Findrassie’s first residents in Autumn.

“We’re really excited to be returning to Elgin and with a significant investment in quality homes, infrastructure, schooling and jobs,” said Mike.

“Through close collaboration with the community, partners and the Barratt design teams, we’ve created a plan for an attractive and thoughtful development which residents can be proud to call home.

“We know there’s massive demand for new homes in the area, so we look forward to welcoming our first Findrassie residents with the first completions expected this autumn.”

This first build phase will deliver 450 quality homes in a new area of the rapidly growing Elgin community, just one mile from the city centre.

© Supplied by Barratt North Scotla

Representing an initial investment of £40 million, construction at the development is set to support up to 700 jobs, while also assisting with the delivery of Findrassie Primary School.

With full planning in place, Findrassie features a combination of two, three and four bedroom homes, all thoughtfully designed to create a sense of place.

Internally, Barratt homes are all completed to the NHBC’s exacting standards, and buyers will be able to select from a modern range of interior fittings, from flooring and tiling, to kitchen units and white goods.

Meanwhile, externally, each property models a contemporary finish that’s unique to the development, comprising slate coloured brickwork, on trend grey windows and sage green doors.

As with all Barratt Homes developments, buyers will be able to choose from a variety of housetypes, including the new Gylen – a spacious two-bedroom home with a bright double aspect lounge and a kitchen diner with an additional utility area and downstairs bathroom.

The site will also benefit from integrated greenspace and wildlife- friendly landscaping, complementing neighbouring wood and farmland.

This new development follows the sell-out success of ‘The Grange’ in 2017.

For more information or to register for updates go to www.barratthomes.co.uk