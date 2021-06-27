Plastic bag ban, carbon labels on food, four-day working weeks: Will they save the planet?

This month Scotland’s first Climate Assembly published its plans to change the way Scotland eats, works and travels through 81 recommendations to the Scottish Government it hopes will help save the planet.

The recommendations the Scottish Government will now consider include a single “oyster card” for Scotland for more joined-up public transport, higher taxes for carbon-intensive businesses, and food carbon labelling, similar to the current traffic light system for nutrition.

We want to find out what you think of five of the assembly’s key proposals, let us know your opinion here:

The assembly is composed of more than 100 Scots, who have been paid by the Scottish Government to investigate climate change.

Their report, submitted last week to the Scottish Government, has weight – Scottish Ministers must publish a statement outlining how they will respond within six months.

If you want to read the report and find out more about the 81 recommendations, you can download it here.

And if you want to share your thoughts on the proposals, email us at environmentandtransport@ajl.co.uk