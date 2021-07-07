Wild camping warning as Ardvreck Castle ‘trashed’ and cemetery ‘used as campsite’

Wild campers have been urged to treat the countryside with respect following reports of anti-social behaviour at scenic spots in the Highlands.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) issued a warning after several camping sites in the Highlands were “trashed” by visitors causing damage to wildlife and the environment.

Yesterday, pictures on social media showed a group of campers using Ardvreck Castle in Sutherland as a climbing wall, with one member reaching the top of the monument.

Residents also raised concerns on Twitter about Ullapool cemetery being used as a camping site, urging the local authority to take the matter into their own hands and not “sacrifice them for tourist money”.

Sad to hear that Ardvreck Castle was getting trashed again today and this evening the Ullapool cemetery is being used as a campsite. When will @northernPolice or any of our councilors or politicians actually do anything? We're being sacrificed for tourist money. pic.twitter.com/viUoUG34zq — Ullapool (@UllapoolCraic) July 6, 2021

The latest issues come after police were called to an incident in Glenmore on Saturday following reports of campers causing harm to wildlife and verbally abusing FLS staff.

The national forest and land agency received complaints from distressed visitors about young men causing havoc at the popular spot – including kicking ducks and using an axe on trees.

The group was also said to have been collecting deadwood from the environmentally designated areas and washing in the loch – which is also designated for environmental protection.

Call for public support against anti-social behaviour

Speaking to the Herald, area visitor manager Laura McNally called for greater public support in dealing with anti-social behaviour.

She said: “Situations such as this can be very intimidating for our staff and I have to commend our Glenmore team for dealing with this so professionally over the course of three days.

“We engaged with the group of young men on Saturday to explain why they had to move their camp and to clarify appropriate behaviours but this fell on deaf ears and was met with abuse. Further engagement met with the same response.

“Anti-social behaviour by a small group can spoil a visit for everyone else. This is the case no matter where it occurs.

“Our rangers will do what they can to manage a situation but public support is vital, especially if the rangers aren’t in the area at the time”