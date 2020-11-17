Appeal launched by MP to improve access to cash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A campaign has been launched by a north-east MP to highlight problems about accessing cash in their community.

Cash usage dropped by 73% in Gordon in April but MP Richard Thomson has stressed it remains vital to some communities and individuals.

Mr Thomson has joined forces with the UK’s largest ATM Network, Link, to highlight problems with accessing cash in the constituency.

Mr Thomson said: “In recent years we have seen a decline in the presence of local banks and with that, the withdrawal of many with ATMs. This can have a detrimental effect on local businesses, markets and individuals who rely on physical money for a number of reasons.”

He is encouraging anyone in Gordon to contact Link if they feel there is a lack of a free ATM within a reasonable distance of where they live.

Mr Thomson added: “By highlighting these gaps, we can work together to help improve people’s access to cash across Gordon.”

Link’s head of financial inclusion, Nick Quin, is “determined to ensure communities can still access cash for free”.

He said: “While the cash machine network remains good, we know there is no substitute for local knowledge – so we’d like to hear from more communities where free cash access is a problem.”

Communities who can’t access money through a free-to-use ATM or the Post Office can apply for support for free access to cash.