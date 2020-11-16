Students who were left in limbo over insurance confusion to proceed with vital placements

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Healthcare students across Scotland who had been left in limbo and unable to go on practical placements due to insurance confusion will now be able to continue their studies.

More than 1,000 academics studying to become healthcare professionals like nurses or paramedics at an HNC level had been left stuck and not permitted to undertake real-life workplace experience as special coronavirus-related life assurance had not been made available to them by the Scottish Government.

But now health secretary Jeane Freeman has confirmed the insurance will be awarded to the students to allow them to reach the required number of hours.

She confirmed the move in a letter to Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin, who asked the Scottish Government to make sure the insurance was available.

Ms Martin said: “Students will finally be able to start placements now the necessary life assurance has been awarded by the Scottish Government.

“I understand studying during these uncertain times must be very unsettling for students beginning their further education career during a global pandemic.

“On behalf of the students I would like to say thank you to the National Union of Students, Colleges Scotland, the NHS and universities who I know have worked hard to have this situation remedied.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Tory MP Andrew Bowie added: “In October I was contacted by local students who were effectively told the Scottish Government would no longer help them train for their future careers.

“This threatened to end the hopes of the next generation of paramedics and nurses.

“Although the health secretary did not respond to these concerns at that time, I am glad to see the North East Scotland College students – among a thousand other Scots – finally being listened to.

“It is unfortunate that it took so long.”