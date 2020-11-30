New click and collect library services coming to Newmachar, Huntly and Inverbervie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New “click and collect” library services designed to help people keep up their reading during the pandemic will be expanded to three more communities next week.

With the Aberdeenshire Council system, which can be accessed online or over the phone, readers can book a slot to pick up or drop off books or other items.

Newmachar library will start to run the scheme from Thursday, followed by Huntly library at the Brander building from Monday, December 7.

A book returns box will also be available for Huntly library at the service point on Gordon Street from 8.45am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

Inverbervie Library will start offering click and collect from Tuesday, December 8.

More locations for the service will be announced in the new year.

To find out more or to book a slot, people can visit www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk or phone 01467 532929.