‘Warm and generous’ photographer Colin Rennie retires after 46 years at Aberdeen Journals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Award-winning Press and Journal photographer Colin Rennie has retired after 46 years at Aberdeen Journals – but he isn’t ready to hang up his camera just yet.

Mr Rennie, 64, started at the Journals at just 18 through an apprenticeship in the case room and, after working in a variety of areas including as a darkroom technician, he became an official photographer in 1993.

During his decades of work, Mr Rennie covered everything from Aberdeen Sheriff Court to the Olympics in 2012, the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in 2014 and many visits from royalty.

As he marks his retirement, Mr Rennie said he is looking forward to more quality time with his family and being a grandfather, more rounds of golf, and more time to continue perfecting his craft and enjoying photography at his own pace.

© DC Thomson

Mr Rennie said: “I always looked up to the photographers, and I thought what they did and what they created was just magical.

“I really didn’t think I could do it and was really nervous, but within a couple of years I got my first award and it all blossomed from there, I got more confident in my compositions and got bigger and more important jobs.

“I was put down to the Opens a few times and I loved that.

“Then, I got the chance to cover the Olympics which really was the best job in the world, but then there was the Ryder Cup in 2014, both of those really stood out for me.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Over his many years of taking photos, Mr Rennie witnessed first-hand the impact of technology as the world of photography moved from film to digital.

He continued: “Technology now has made the job so much easier, there’s not the pressure and the difficulties of working with film.

“I think the reason everyone is a photographer now is because it is easier, but there is still a difference, you still need to be able to see the picture and get the right composition.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

“Everyone can press a button on their phone, but you still have to be able to see the picture and hopefully get a better picture than Joe Public as a press photographer.

“I’ve mixed emotions about retiring. I’ve made so many contacts and friends through the years, both people at work and people I’ve photographed.

“I’ll definitely miss all the reporters, characters that are great to work with, and of course the photographers as well not only at work, but all around Aberdeen, as we all get on really well.

“I might not miss standing outside court in the pouring rain, but I will miss a lot of the excitement of a lot of jobs that I would be sent out to photograph, you get to work with people from all works of life, all the way up to royalty.

© C RENNIE

“You really need to be a people person first before you’re a photographer, you have to speak to people, and it’s your job to put them at ease because a lot of people are really nervous about getting their picture taken.”

Mr Rennie added: “I’m enjoying taking my grandkid out and about, and I’m looking forward to more socialising when it’s safe to do so.

“I’m still going to be taking pictures, and with more free time I’m looking forward to be able to commit to going to things folk are organising.

“I’m going to be taking my grandson to a drive-in movie at Storybook Glen, so I’ll be doing a lot of stuff like that.

“As much as I know I’m going to miss work, I know that my days are going to just fly by.”

The Press and Journal’s editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell said: “Colin has contributed a tremendous amount to the P&J during his long and illustrious career, not just with his camera but also by being such a warm and generous colleague.”