19 deaths confirmed at pair of north-east care homes

Three additional deaths have been confirmed at a pair of north-east care homes following outbreaks of coronavirus.

Last week, it was confirmed that seven deaths had been recorded at Inchmarlo House Care Home near Banchory, and nine at the Deeside Care Home in Cults.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has today confirmed it is investigating the deaths of eight people at Inchmarlo, and 11 at the Deeside facility.

The COPFS inquiries are part of a wider investigation into deaths in care homes across Scotland.

A spokesman said: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

So far, 102 cases of the virus have been confirmed at Inchmarlo House, and 52 at the Deeside Care Home.

And 27 positive cases have been recorded at the Edenholme care home in Stonehaven – up from 14 last week.

No reports of any deaths have been made regarding the Edenholme facility.

A spokesman for the Deeside Care Home said: “We are deeply saddened by the losses at the home and we extend our sympathy to all those who have lost a loved one.

“This is an extremely difficult time for those in our care, their families, friends and our staff. Their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance and, as such, we are doing everything we can to achieve this goal.

“We will, of course, continue to work closely with the COPFS in accordance with the government’s directive.

“Our aim is always to provide the best possible care for our residents, and we pay tribute to our loyal, hard-working and committed employees for continuing to care for our residents at this most difficult time.”