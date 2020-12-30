Annual Banchory Bangle fundraiser generates £10,000 for Children 1st

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An annual fundraising auction of jewellery in aid of vulnerable children across Scotland has raised more than £10,000.

For the first time in its 43-year history, the Banchory Bangle project went online, giving people across the world the opportunity to bid for the chance to win hand-crafted wristwear made by renowned artist Malcolm Appleby MBE.

The auction generates cash for Children 1st, a charity which supports youngsters all across Scotland facing issues like abuse and neglect.

Every year, Mr Appleby creates the bangles using scrap gold and silver donated by the public.

And while there was one original bangle hand-carved in silver and 18ct gold for the first-place prize, copies have been made for sale in sterling silver, with the second-place prize being a silver bangle copy, and third a bronze copy.

The first-place winner of the official 2020 Banchory Bangle was Tricia Schooling, a jeweller from Deeside.

She said: “It means a huge amount to me to win such a special piece, especially made by someone who I admire, I’ve been following Malcolm’s work forever.

“Most of all, I’m absolutely delighted to hear how much the raffle raised, I’m sure the funds are desperately needed, especially at the moment.”

Mr Appleby makes every year’s bangle using inspiration from the natural world.

This year’s design was based on red deer antlers and rowan trees.

Mr Appleby said: “I am really pleased with the way the antlers and rowan bangle raised so much for Children 1st.”

The online auction was also backed this year by Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, who said that Children 1st does “incredible work with children, families and communities across Scotland”.

The charity is currently in the process of opening three new “Fit Like wellbeing hubs” in Northfield, Tillydrone and Torry.

Mary Glasgow, the chief executive of Children 1st, said: “A huge heartfelt thanks to the incredible Banchory Bangle organisers and to every single person who bought tickets for the raffle and the virtual event – we really can’t thank you enough.

“Thanks to your amazing support, we will continue to give children and families across Scotland emotional, financial and practical support to help them to feel strong, put food on their table, keep a roof over their heads and keep children learning during this terrible pandemic.

“Through the new three Fit Like wellbeing hubs in Aberdeen city, we will work alongside our partners to be there for children and families during this immensely challenging time.”