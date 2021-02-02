Plans submitted to upgrade vital power line between north-east and central Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Plans to upgrade a power line running between the north-east and Perth and Kinross have been submitted to the Scottish Government.

The application by SSEN seeks to improve the existing transmission line between Kintore in Aberdeenshire and Blairingone, east of Stirling.

The upgrade will increase the line’s capacity to 400kV, which SSEN says will support the growth of renewable energy in the fight against climate change.

Overhead line works include tower extensions, tower and foundation repairs, replacement of insulators and conductors and the provision of access tracks to enable the works to take place.

Upgrading the network, according to SSEN, will “help support the connection of new renewable generation in the north of Scotland to the grid, enabling clean energy to be taken from where it is generated to where it is needed”.

It adds that: “Once completed the project will help play a key role in supporting the transition to net zero emissions.”

First works on two-phase project to begin in April

The upgrade is the second part of a two-phase onshore improvement of the East Coast transmission network.

Phase one, the East Coast Onshore 275kV Upgrade, is scheduled to get underway in April this year.

It will involve the re-profiling of 185km of the existing 275kV overhead line between Kintore and Fetteresso and the 275kV overhead line between Tealing and Alyth.

Upgrade is “essential” to renewables goals

SSEN Transmission’s lead project manger, Paul Higginbotham, said: “This upgrade is essential to support the growth in renewables across the north of Scotland as we continue to decarbonise our energy system and build a network for net zero emissions.

“By largely utilising and upgrading the existing overhead line infrastructure we are able to greatly minimise any additional environmental and visual impacts associated with the required increase in network capacity.”

Further details of the project can be found on SSEN’s website.