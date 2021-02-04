‘Love conquers all’: Aberdeen couple celebrates diamond anniversary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

They met in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom on a Monday night in 1960.

Nineteen-year-old Frank Paterson saw a “very pleasant girl” standing by herself in the middle of the dancefloor and asked her for a dance – not knowing she’ll soon become his life-long partner.

Maureen, who was 17 at the time, tenderly jokes it “wasn’t love at first sight”, but maybe “the second did the job”.

Six decades after that memorable day, Frank and Maureen Paterson, now 80 and 78 respectively, are still as fond of each other as they were the first time their lives crossed paths.

The couple is now celebrating a diamond anniversary of their wedding on February 4 in 1961.

Mr and Mrs Paterson said the secret to a long and happy marriage is finding that one person, who is the “perfect match” for better or for worse.

“We are very compatible and know each other inside out”, Mrs Paterson said.

“Even though we have arguments every now and again, they are always resolved very quickly, just because we don’t know what we would do without each other.

“We’ve had a very good life and we’ve enjoyed every minute that we’ve spent together.”

Their greatest joy is spending time with their three children – Mark, Scott and Susan – and all of their grand and great-grand children in their sunny back garden.

Although they can’t mark the occasion as they normally would due to the current lockdown restrictions, Mr and Mrs Paterson said they are looking forward to a grand celebration in the summer, when the whole family will have the chance to reunite once again.