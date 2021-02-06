North-east couple’s guide on best walks to lift lockdown gloom attracts thousands of fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With lockdown restrictions remaining in place at least until the end of February and the cold weather showing no signs of abating, many people are struggling to find anything to look forward to.

But despite the grim conditions, thousands of Aberdeenshire locals have taken the advice to exercise only within their local area as an opportunity to explore new places “right on their doorsteps”.

Initially started as a solo project, the Aberdeenshire Walks account on social media site Instagram has already gathered more than 3,500 followers exchanging ideas about the best walking spots in the area.

Anna Gill from Pitmedden decided to create the account after the Christmas holidays to give locals “a motivation to get out and about”.

The 23-year-old said that exploring the area around the village helped her and her husband stay positive.

She said: “During the lockdown over the Christmas holidays, my husband and I decided we would give ourselves something to focus on, so we are not just sitting around doing nothing all day.

“Going on a different walk every few days and exploring new places gave us something to look forward to and in the end, what was supposed to be a rather sad holiday, turned out to be a fantastic week of discovering the best walking spots in our area.

“We thought that there are probably so many people like us, who just need something to motivate them to get out and about, so we started sharing our walks on Instagram.”

Each post includes details of the location and duration of the walk, including whether it’s suitable for families with children or for cyclists.

The account has gone viral in the last month with hundreds of nature lovers sharing their own adventures and exchanging ideas for new routes.

“A lot of people are used to doing their usual walks, but this gives them a change of scenery and a reason to go out and about”, Mrs Gill added.

“So far the feedback has been amazing, but what I love most about it is how many people keep getting involved.

“It has really become a bit of a community.

“And even though people may be stuck at home, not seeing family and friends, this has really given them an opportunity to feel like they are part of something and stay positive and motivated.”