‘Astounding’ kindness: Hero hotel owners praised for putting up 28 people stranded by A96 snow closure for free

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The owners of an Aberdeenshire hotel have been hailed as heroes for putting up dozens of people free of charge after they were stranded by snow.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was shut between Huntly and Inverurie just before 3pm on Saturday as severe wintry weather made the route impassable, leaving dozens of people – including a family with a three-month-old baby – stuck in a supermarket car park.

Conditions worsened and at 6pm trunk road operators Bear Scotland confirmed the closure would last overnight.

More weather stories