‘Astounding’ kindness: Hero hotel owners praised for putting up 28 people stranded by A96 snow closure for free

by Kieran Beattie
February 14, 2021, 4:09 pm Updated: February 14, 2021, 5:56 pm
© SuppliedLinda and Andrew Meiklejohn of the Castle Hotel north of Huntly, who put up 28 travellers who became stranded by snow
Linda and Andrew Meiklejohn of the Castle Hotel north of Huntly, who put up 28 travellers who became stranded by snow

The owners of an Aberdeenshire hotel have been hailed as heroes for putting up dozens of people free of charge after they were stranded by snow.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was shut between Huntly and Inverurie just before 3pm on Saturday as severe wintry weather made the route impassable, leaving dozens of people – including a family with a three-month-old baby – stuck in a supermarket car park.

Conditions worsened and at 6pm trunk road operators Bear Scotland confirmed the closure would last overnight.

