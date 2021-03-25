Host of famous folk musicians to feature in Stonehaven fundraiser for Hands Up For Trad crisis fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A host of famous faces from the folk music scene will feature in an online gig supporting struggling artists unable to earn a wage during lockdown.

Stonehaven Folk Club has teamed up with Hands Up for Trad project and donated £5,000 to launch the Folk in Crisis Fund.

The fund, sitting at £18,000 after just three weeks, will provide grants of £250 to help towards the living expenses of folk artists and support personnel severely affected by the Covid crisis.

And hoping to help boost that balance, Stonehaven Folk Club is hosting an online fundraising concert on Friday, March 26, featuring a stellar line up of musicians, some of whom will perform live from a studio in Glasgow.

Club chairman Andy Popplestone said: “With donations from other clubs and the public, the fund topped £18,000 in March 2021…with more than 70 musicians and support personnel helped out to date.

“Although the end may finally be in sight, the crisis has not gone away yet, and we are continuing to fundraise.”

© SYSTEM

The concert, chaired by Mr Popplestone, will feature Siobhan Miller and Euan Burton, Emily Smith and Jamie McClennan, Adam Sutherland and John Somerville, Claire Mann and Aaron Jones, Hannah Rarity, Michael Biggins, Alan Reid and Anna Massie.

Though free to view, donations can be made to the Folk in Crisis fund via the ‘Folk in Crisis’ page on JustGiving.

The gig will be streamed live on the Stonehaven Folk Club event page on Facebook page or the Hands Up For Trad page on YouTube at 7.30pm.