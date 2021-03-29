North-east care home ordered to improve by inspectors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east care home was told to deep clean all bedrooms and bathrooms after inspectors raised concerns over dirt and dust.

The Care Inspectorate visited Craigard House in Ballater earlier this month to assess the home’s response to the pandemic, for which it was graded ‘Weak’.

Senior staff were, however, quick to highlight the home has not experienced any positive cases.

While the report praised some of its protection measures, such as the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), hand washing and social distancing, it expressed concerns about infection control practice.

Inspectors said bedrooms and private bathrooms were “highly cluttered, visibly dusty and occasionally dirty in places” and, due to the amount of clutter, it was not possible to clean the rooms effectively.

Managing director of Craigard Care Ltd, Stephen Cowie, said: “Clearly it is disappointing to receive any negative feedback from the Care Inspectorate.

“However, despite their low grading of our response to Covid, Craigard House has had absolutely no cases of the virus among our residents.

“We therefore stand by this outstanding achievement during this awful pandemic and rightly pay tribute to the efforts of our loyal and dedicated staff.

“We will of course continue to work with the Care Inspectorate, as well as the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, towards ensuring we address any valid concerns they may have.”

Craigard House has since undergone a deep clean.