Plans for a new £30 million, five-star hotel and 95-home development in Deeside have attracted more than 30 objections from locals concerned about its impact on the community.

Inchmarlo Farms Ltd, alongside the Sauchen-based Kirkwood Homes, submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council earlier this year for their proposals at Inchmarlo near Banchory.

They say the overall project would bring millions of pounds worth of investment to Royal Deeside, and create 80 jobs at the proposed Lucullan hotel.

Although the plans have received backing from the likes of Chris Foy, the chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, they have also attracted 34 objections, including a “very strong” one from Banchory Community Council.

The concerns raised so far include worries about the impact on local infrastructure, the natural environment of the area and the species that call it home, the amenity of the region, and fears that the hotel itself may not be viable, or even built at all.

One objector wrote that if the hotel was built “it might well struggle with the current economic climate as the existing hotels do now, and it could become a white elephant”.

The pandemic has caused misery for the hotel sector in the north-east, including at the luxury four-star Ardoe House Hotel at Blairs which went into liquidation with the loss of 68 jobs in November.

Of the 95 planned homes in the new proposals, 30 would be affordable.

The proposals date back to 2011, when councillors backed plans for a golf resort, five-star 75-bedroom hotel and spa.

Four years later, councillors gave the green light to a revised masterplan.

The developers hope their most recent plan, if approved, could commence construction this year.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes said he appreciated the feedback and comments received so far.

He added: “It is important to note that the application does not seek to change any part of the consented proposals for the hotel and leisure facilities, lodges and the Auldeer Woods Executive Housing, but only seeks a variation to the planning conditions and number of new homes – all additional units are affordable homes – to allow for the occupation of a certain number of new homes at East Mains prior to the hotel being constructed.’’

Colin Wilson of Inchmarlo Farms Ltd added: “Should the application be approved, Royal Deeside would be home to a new £30m, five-star development that would not only sit at the heart of the wider proposals, but as a key tourism destination in Aberdeenshire.”

Although the golf resort aspect has dropped from the plans since 2013, the new development will have one fine dining and one general restaurant, a lounge bar, a “whisky library”, and a function facility if approved.