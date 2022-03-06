Meet the north-east’s new police chief as she sets out key priorities in exclusive first interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Meet the north-east’s new police chief as she sets out key priorities in exclusive first interview

By Bryan Rutherford
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2022, 11:20 am
New north-east divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen.
New north-east divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen.

The north-east’s new police chief has set out cybercrime, anti-social behaviour and “hidden harms” as key areas of focus in an exclusive interview as she steps into the top cop role.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen – the first ever woman to take the region’s top job – spoke exclusively to the Press and Journal in her first media interview since stepping into the position.

Ch Supt Stephen outlined areas of focus, including online criminality and the challenges that come with tackling it, as well as anti-social behaviour, and helping vulnerable people.

She said: “I would love to wave a magic wand and rid our streets of crime but actually it’s evolving now.”

The divisional commander, who replaced Ch Supt George MacDonald, spoke about “seeing an increase” in computer crime targeting local residents.

“There are some more emerging threats coming online such as crimes of fraud and cyber-enabled type of crime,” she said.

Prevent crime, identify criminals

Speaking about tackling the issue, she explained: “It’s a really challenging one for us to prevent and investigate and achieve success in terms of identifying perpetrators.

“Quite often these crimes are committed by people who aren’t from the local area.”

The senior officer added: “It makes it really challenging for us to clear those types of crimes and give victims an assurance that they’ll get justice.”

On other local policing issues, the Ch Supt said: “We’ve experienced some real challenges around anti-social behaviour in Ellon and equally in Aberdeen city centre.

“Young people congregating, causing a nuisance or a disturbance.”

Absolute depth of despair and crisis

Alongside the demands of policing a “huge road network”, and tackling urban and rural challenges, the north-east force is also on the frontline of “real societal issues”.

The divisional commander said: “The police are quite often the service that’s called upon to respond when people are at their absolute depth of despair and crisis by either being a victim of a crime or just in that moment of desperation through their mental health challenges.”

And she warned of “hidden harms” targeting the “vulnerabilities” of people suffering in silence behind closed doors, which she said was a “hangover from Covid” lockdowns.

Ch Supt Stephen also used the exclusive interview to praise the calibre of her team.

Police Scotland recently held its Excellence and Bravery Awards which recognised some of the officers serving north-east communities.

They included:

The Chief Superintendent commented: “In the whole of Scotland we received those three awards by officers who are serving communities here in the north-east.

“It demonstrates the real commitment, determination and drive of the excellent people we have.”

She added: “We deal with horrendous incidents. We deal with horrific crime and seeing the devastation that things like those leave in their wake.”

