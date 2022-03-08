WATCH: North-east’s top cop says Police Scotland keeping ‘very close eye on’ Ukraine situation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Unfolding events in war-torn Ukraine could have the potential to affect the north-east, the region’s most senior police officer told the Press and Journal.

In an exclusive interview, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen commented on the “horrific” Russian invasion and said developments were “extremely sad to watch”.

The divisional commander said even large-scale world events, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, can impact at a local policing level.

She was asked about Russian interests in Scotland and the current strength of feeling among those living within Eastern European communities.

Russian interests

The Ch Supt said: “There are Russian interests and we’re seeing that play out in terms of whether it’s vessels wanting to berth – like the refusal up in Orkney.

“As a national service, particularly around about national security,” she explained, the current conflict “is something that we’ve had a very close eye on”.

She added: “It would be remiss of us not to consider it on a daily basis to ensure that any actions that we need to take or any considerations that we need to make in relation to the situation that’s unfolding there are considered.”

Earlier this month, a Russian oil tanker was blocked from docking in Orkney under tough new sanctions announced by the UK Government.

It was due to dock at the island’s Flotta oil terminal on March 1, but Orkney Council confirmed the planned visit was cancelled.

The north-east police chief was also asked about the potential for people with a strong sense of belonging to Ukraine wanting to act on strong feelings against the war.

‘A really emotive subject’

She said: “Not just within the communities. There will be officers in Police Scotland who equally have that sense of belonging and feeling – it’s a really emotive subject.”

The Ch Supt added: “Internally it’s about ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of my staff and officers who have that interest or who hail from those countries or close by”.

She added: “And equally, ensuring that we provide support to the very many residents that we have that are Eastern Europe.

“We’ve got a very strong Eastern European footprint across the division, not just in Aberdeen city.

“You can imagine how we’re all feeling around about what’s unfolding. It can only be 100-times worse for those who have got family, friends and businesses in those countries.”

Read about the new north-east police chief’s key priorities HERE

Read about the divisional commander’s call for more women cops HERE