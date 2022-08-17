Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised By Bryan Rutherford August 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:54 am Brenda Page, left, and Renee MacRae. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Woman 'clawed' partner's face during Valentine's Day row over drinking Lorry driver hit man in face with glass bowl following argument after funeral Man whose headbutt caused policeman to lose his memory must save up to avoid… Man's birthday night out ended with him smashing up Aberdeen University toilets Man caught with cannabis and scales said he used them to track how much… 'We were disco dancing': Domestic abuser's excuse to police after Airbnb attack Predator who attacked girl, 14, at river 'won't get the help he needs in… Dad's penis boast to Aberdeen bouncers in row over face masks Aberdeen man found with nearly 17 days worth of child abuse videos More from Press and Journal EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host… 0 Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup… 0 Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a… 0 Iain Maciver: Always expect the unexpected - except from Boris Johnson 0