Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high

Scotland coach Shane Burger has challenged the Saltires to finish their Mannofield series with a 100% record.

The Scots bring down the curtain on this summer’s internationals in Aberdeen with their Cricket World Cup League 2 clash against the USA.

Over the past week Scotland have beaten the UAE twice and the USA once.

Burger hopes to make it four wins from four in the Granite City and narrow the gap on leaders Oman – who have played nine games more – to just two points.

The South African said: “It’s been mission accomplished in terms of winning all three games.

“We set high goals and standards for this competition and we’re on track to hit them.

“Individually we’ve seen certain players stand up and take responsibility.

“That was the goal, particularly when we didn’t have the likes of Richie Berrington and George Munsey available.

“It’s our last One-Day International (ODI) at home in this competition and it’s our last ODI at home for the summer.

“We want to go out on a high by securing another win and, we don’t know, but for one or two of the boys it might end up being their last game on Scottish soil or their last game in Aberdeen.”

Scots overcome different challenges

Scotland have demonstrated their versatility during the games they’ve played at Mannofield.

In their two victories against the UAE, the Saltires have defended scores of 262 and 254 after batting first.

But against the USA they chased down a target of 296, the highest successful run chase at Mannofield.

Burger added: “Winning from different positions is something that we’ve spoken about.

“We’re a team that if we bat first and get runs on the board we feel with our spinners we can hold things and defend a total.

“With the dry nature of the summer and the way the wickets are, it gets tougher to score runs.

“But actually doing it the other way and chasing a total was really good.

“The calmness the guys showed was really pleasing, they took it deep and knew they would get over the line.

“That confidence is really good to see within the team and it’s nice to see we can win whether batting or bowling first.”

After today’s game Scotland’s next scheduled fixture is their T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies in October.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s Cricket World Cup League 2 clash between the USA and UAE was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Mannofield due to rain.