Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high

By Callum Law
August 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 8:04 am
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.

Scotland coach Shane Burger has challenged the Saltires to finish their Mannofield series with a 100% record.

The Scots bring down the curtain on this summer’s internationals in Aberdeen with their Cricket World Cup League 2 clash against the USA.

Over the past week Scotland have beaten the UAE twice and the USA once.

Burger hopes to make it four wins from four in the Granite City and narrow the gap on leaders Oman – who have played nine games more – to just two points.

The South African said: “It’s been mission accomplished in terms of winning all three games.

“We set high goals and standards for this competition and we’re on track to hit them.

“Individually we’ve seen certain players stand up and take responsibility.

“That was the goal, particularly when we didn’t have the likes of Richie Berrington and George Munsey available.

“It’s our last One-Day International (ODI) at home in this competition and it’s our last ODI at home for the summer.

“We want to go out on a high by securing another win and, we don’t know, but for one or two of the boys it might end up being their last game on Scottish soil or their last game in Aberdeen.”

Scots overcome different challenges

Scotland have demonstrated their versatility during the games they’ve played at Mannofield.

In their two victories against the UAE, the Saltires have defended scores of 262 and 254 after batting first.

But against the USA they chased down a target of 296, the highest successful run chase at Mannofield.

Burger added: “Winning from different positions is something that we’ve spoken about.

“We’re a team that if we bat first and get runs on the board we feel with our spinners we can hold things and defend a total.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger.
Scotland head coach Shane Burger.

“With the dry nature of the summer and the way the wickets are, it gets tougher to score runs.

“But actually doing it the other way and chasing a total was really good.

“The calmness the guys showed was really pleasing, they took it deep and knew they would get over the line.

“That confidence is really good to see within the team and it’s nice to see we can win whether batting or bowling first.”

After today’s game Scotland’s next scheduled fixture is their T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies in October.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s Cricket World Cup League 2 clash between the USA and UAE was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Mannofield due to rain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Neil Drysdale: How I fell out of love with cricket, the game I've followed…
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Athletics: Perfect 10 for Aberdeen javelin thrower Greg Millar at Scottish Senior Championships
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Callum Law: Have Scotland's games at Mannofield gone under the radar?
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Cricket: Matthew Cross impresses in Scotland victory against United Arab Emirates at Mannofield
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Rally leaders maintain their lead after wins in Grampian Forest Rally
Stoneywood Dyce bowler Jon Grant
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce end wait for victory against RH Corstorphine
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Cricket: Aberdeenshire's Matthew Cross enjoying leading Scotland at Mannofield - where it all started
0
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Bruce McCombie aiming for change of fortunes - as we reveal where to watch…
0
Lennard Bester in action for Stoneywood Dyce
Cricket: Lennard Bester upbeat as Stoneywood-Dyce try to end barren run
A cricket ball on cricket pitch.
Cricket: USA win nerve-shredding clash with the UAE in Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host…
0
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup…
0
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised
Rory Downie will attempt to break the world record for most castles visited in a week by bicycle.
Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a…
0
Scotland captained by Matthew Cross, pictured left, are aiming to win four games out of four at Mannofield.
Iain Maciver: Always expect the unexpected - except from Boris Johnson
0