Man accused of stabbing murder bid on woman in Dingwall house

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his partner or ex-partner by stabbing her in a house in Dingwall on Monday.

Kyle Drummond-Allan, from Inverness, also faced two charges of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and threatening police and his partner or ex-partner with violence.

The 24-year-old was represented at Inverness Sheriff Court by solicitor John MacColl during the private appearance and did not enter a plea to the allegations.

Drummond-Allan was committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Mark Stewart KC.

