Man accused of stabbing murder bid on woman in Dingwall house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of stabbing murder bid on woman in Dingwall house

By David Love
February 22, 2023, 4:12 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 6:56 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his partner or ex-partner by stabbing her in a house in Dingwall on Monday.

Kyle Drummond-Allan, from Inverness, also faced two charges of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and threatening police and his partner or ex-partner with violence.

The 24-year-old was represented at Inverness Sheriff Court by solicitor John MacColl during the private appearance and did not enter a plea to the allegations.

Drummond-Allan was committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Mark Stewart KC.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Friend of accused tells Brenda Page murder trial that man said he was going…
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Mortified' mum who sexually assaulted man in hen party dare 'accepts she went too…
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paranoid man chased teenagers with a knife as he tried to protect his mum…
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for 'rock bottom' robber who preyed on Fraserburgh pensioners
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer stored £30,000 of cannabis and cash in second Aberdeen flat
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Brenda Page told family she was 'afraid' to return to Aberdeen a week before…
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'You deserve to go to prison': Dying paedophile spared jail due to incurable cancer
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen denies Aberdeen student halls murder bid
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Drug dealer caught with £7,000 heroin haul at mum's birthday bash

Most Read

1
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
4
6
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor…
AWPR EV charging hub
Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
Famous Grouse bird
GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend
Bongo's Bingo will soon return to Aberdeen.
Bongo’s Bingo adds another Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Why, why, why Val McDermid will sing Delilah at Aberdeen's Granite Noir

Editor's Picks

Most Commented