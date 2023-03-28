‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A habitual thief with 89 offences of dishonesty was jailed for a total of 31 months after admitting another two charges.

Rory Mackay, from Inverness, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank and admitted stealing a cash register from the Glenmoriston Hotel in Inverness on September 18 last year.

The 44-year-old also pleaded guilty to being found in a property in Ballifeary Road four days later whereby it could be inferred that he was there to commit theft.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that the hotel receptionist started work before 7am and discovered the bar cash register was missing.

“CCTV filmed two men, one on a bike and the other on foot outside, who then entered the building. Rory Mackay was identified as one of them.”

‘There is no alternative to a prison sentence’

Mr Weir added that a video doorbell filmed Mackay entering the Ballifeary Road property, looking around and then leaving.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson conceded his client had “a poor record for dishonesty”.

“In custody, he has gone through detox and with support, hopes his life will take a different course,” he said.

“He is at a stage where he has to make changes and he is keen to get employment when he is released.”

Sheriff Cruickshank told Mackay: “Since 1997, I note that you have had 89 offences of dishonesty ranging from theft, theft by finding, theft by housebreaking and various offences of committing fraud. There is no alternative to a prison sentence.”

However, he backdated it to September 26 when Mackay was remanded in custody.