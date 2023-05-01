Teen knocked stranger to ground with one punch during street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen knocked stranger to ground with one punch during street attack

Donald Johnstone has been told if he offends again the court might have "no alternative" but to lock him up.

By Kathryn Wylie
Donald Johnstone was sentence at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
A teenager with a history of violence who attacked a random man in the street has been warned the court is “running out of options” and custody might soon be the only place for him.

Donald Johnstone, 19, knocked the man to the ground with just one punch after the bystander tried to intervene and stop Johnstone’s tirade of abuse towards his then girlfriend’s mother.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told Elgin Sheriff Court that Johnstone had picked up his girlfriend from her home just after midnight on September 30 last year, but that the girl’s mother hadn’t been happy about this and decided to follow them.

Bystander attacked after trying to help woman

“She was concerned about her daughter at the time and as they were all walking along Chanonry Road the accused started yelling and shouting towards her,” the fiscal depute said.

“Other witnesses were walking home at the time and were concerned seeing him shouting and tried to intervene to tell him to stop.

“Without warning the accused then punched one witness to the head which knocked the man to the ground. He then fled.”

Police found the injured bystander with a cut face and later traced Johnstone nearby before he spent the night in the cells.

He admitted charges of assault to injury, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two charges of police assault and resisting arrest from an earlier incident on June 5 2021.

‘He is regretful’

His defence agent Iain Maltman said the unemployed teen has been working to “address his issues with alcohol”.

“Mr Johnstone knows that these are serious charges and he is noted as being regretful and perhaps more importantly, he has shown insight into the impact of his offending,” the solicitor said.

“He had ended the relationship, which he describes as toxic, and has also distanced himself from certain peer groups.”

He said Johnstone, who is already on a community payback order after he bottled a 34-year-old man he said he felt “intimidated by”, was working through his hours of unpaid work well.

Warned it’ll be custody next time

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Johnstone: “Due to your age I do have to look at rehabilitating as opposed to anything else, but by the time I am done you will have supervision and you will have as many unpaid work hours as the court can give you.

“That means the court will be running out of options for ways to deal with you.

“If you offend again, notwithstanding your age, the court may have no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

He handed Johnstone, of Kingsmills, Elgin, 135 hours of unpaid work and an 18-month supervision order.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

