Popular Aberdeen snowsport centre targeted by ‘mindless’ vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Windows were smashed and equipment was left strewn across the white artificial slopes after vandals targeted an Aberdeen snowsport centre.

A chalet at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports was vandalised on Saturday at around 7.30pm.

The popular attraction at Garthdee is known as where freestyle skier and Winter Olympian Kirty Muir grew up training.

But now, staff at Sport Aberdeen have expressed their “shock and disappointment” after discovering the facility had been broken into and trashed.

Panels of glass from one of the front doors were smashed, the TV was damaged and some of the equipment was left strewn across the Great White slope.

The charity estimates the damages to the TV and door will cost at least £1,500.

‘Reckless vandalism’

Graeme Dale, head of sport and active communities, said: “We are extremely disappointed by this mindless act of vandalism and it is disheartening that such acts would take place at this popular, well-used snowsports venue.

“The reckless damage has led to a costly repair for Sport Aberdeen, estimated to be at least £1,500 for a new TV and repairs to the door.

“Every penny that we have to spend as a result of vandalism has a direct impact on what we are able to spend on our services.”

The incident has been reported to the police and Sport Aberdeen is urging anyone with further information to come forward or contact the police.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, April 15, police received a report of a break-in and damage at Garthdee Sports Centre in Aberdeen.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”