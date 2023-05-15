More homes to be built at Echt despite flooding concerns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 20 new homes are to be built in Echt, despite concerns it would “exacerbate” flooding issues.

Kirkwood Homes and Dunecht Estate plan to build 25 houses near the firm’s previous developments in the village.

Councillors heard various concerns about the capacity of local public services to cope with more residents – as well as fears drainage problems would be worsened.

The north-east developer previously built 30 homes at Forbes Park, and a further 24 at Forbes Close and Forbes Way.

Latest proposals include 19 detached houses and a further six semi-detached affordable homes to add to Osprey Housing Association’s stock.

The plans were approved by Garioch councillors last week.

Public feedback helped to shape final Echt home plan

Land director at Kirkwood Homes, Allan Rae, claims the firm’s previous developments had provided a “positive contribution” to the village school, shop and restaurant.

Addressing councillors, he also said feedback from public consultations had led to the final layout of the site being changed.

Worry new Echt homes would ‘exacerbate’ flooding

But there was local opposition to further development by Kirkwood Homes in the village.

The council received eight letters from residents concerned about issues including road safety and a lack of public transport.

They also noted that there was no doctors surgery and suggested that Echt School would struggle to cope with additional pupils.

Paula Houston, who lives next to the site, told the meeting about her fears for flooding.

She said residents living in the area suffer from boggy garden conditions and running water following spells of heavy rain.

Ms Houston was concerned that the height of the new development would “exacerbate” the problems.

But council officers put a condition in place, stating that none of the new homes should be occupied until adequate drainage is installed.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Westhill and District councillor Ron McKail said the flooded gardens were “regrettable” but said there was “no alternative” but to grant planning permission.

Fellow ward member Fatima Joji admitted she spent a lot of time considering the proposal as the objections were “valid and quite concerning”.

But following the committee discussion and noting the conditions in place, she was happy to grant the application.

The committee agreed to unanimously approve the housing development.

You can watch the committee debate below: