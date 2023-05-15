More homes to be built at Echt despite flooding concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More homes to be built at Echt despite flooding concerns

Another 25 homes are to be built by Kirkwood Homes in the village.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the new homes to be built at Echt. Image: Kirkwood Homes
More than 20 new homes are to be built in Echt, despite concerns it would “exacerbate” flooding issues.

Kirkwood Homes and Dunecht Estate plan to build 25 houses near the firm’s previous developments in the village.

Councillors heard various concerns about the capacity of local public services to cope with more residents – as well as fears drainage problems would be worsened.

The north-east developer previously built 30 homes at Forbes Park, and a further 24 at Forbes Close and Forbes Way.

Latest proposals include 19 detached houses and a further six semi-detached affordable homes to add to Osprey Housing Association’s stock.

The plans were approved by Garioch councillors last week.

Public feedback helped to shape final Echt home plan

This artist impression shows what one of the new homes at Echt could look like. Image: Kirkwood Homes

Land director at Kirkwood Homes, Allan Rae, claims the firm’s previous developments had provided a “positive contribution” to the village school, shop and restaurant.

Addressing councillors, he also said feedback from public consultations had led to the final layout of the site being changed.

Worry new Echt homes would ‘exacerbate’ flooding

But there was local opposition to further development by Kirkwood Homes in the village.

The council received eight letters from residents concerned about issues including road safety and a lack of public transport.

They also noted that there was no doctors surgery and suggested that Echt School would struggle to cope with additional pupils.

Paula Houston, who lives next to the site, told the meeting about her fears for flooding.

She said residents living in the area suffer from boggy garden conditions and running water following spells of heavy rain.

The new development will be the third in Echt for Kirkwood Homes. Image: Kirkwood Homes

Ms Houston was concerned that the height of the new development would “exacerbate” the problems.

But council officers put a condition in place, stating that none of the new homes should be occupied until adequate drainage is installed.

What did councillors have to say about it?

Westhill and District councillor Ron McKail said the flooded gardens were “regrettable” but said there was “no alternative” but to grant planning permission.

Fellow ward member Fatima Joji admitted she spent a lot of time considering the proposal as the objections were “valid and quite concerning”.

But following the committee discussion and noting the conditions in place, she was happy to grant the application.

The committee agreed to unanimously approve the housing development.

You can watch the committee debate below:

