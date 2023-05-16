Warning of reduced police patrols across Aberdeen as top cops scramble to balance the books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning of reduced police patrols across Aberdeen as top cops scramble to balance the books

Senior police officers in Aberdeen have warned there will be "an impact on what they can do" when it comes to fighting crime.

By Denny Andonova
Police Aberdeen
Aberdeen police chiefs gave an update on the current situation within the force on Tuesday. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Police chiefs have warned of reduced cover across Aberdeen – with dozens of positions going unfilled and a crackdown on overtime.

Superintendent Neil McDonald said “hard decisions” are being made as part of efforts to “further refine” services and balance the books.

And he cautioned Aberdonians there will be “an impact on what they can do” when it comes to fighting crime.

This might mean cutting back on patrols around the city, or taking longer for some 999 calls to get a response.

Council chiefs were told the rising cost of living – as well as other factors – have prompted an urgent need to “modernise” the service and “prioritise issues”.

A backdrop in recruitment and an increase in retirement has also led to the loss of 39 positions across police workforce in the north-east.

Police face ‘undoubted challenges’

While Supt McDonald said their share of the budget was “better” this year, it is still not enough to sustain the same level of resources to guard the city as in previous years.

“We are building a service model that reflects that [reduced] level,” he added.

“Hard choices have been taken to further refine our service to prioritise and maintain operational policing as we respond to high inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Super Intendent Neil McDonald told councillors there will be changes to the way the force works. Image: Tim Allen.

“The issue with reduced numbers is the impact on proactivity and what we can do that’s additional to the core demand upon us.

“We need to consider where we can work differently and collaborate more to ensure we identify risk and response appropriately with a slightly reduced workforce.”

Supt McDonald explained to the communities, housing and public protection committee that staff shortages have been previously covered with officers working “significant” overtime.

But now finances are so tight that this won’t be possible.

Police Aberdeen
Police officers Louise Calder and Alex Currie walking the streets of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He warned: “Overtime costs must return to normal levels for us to remain within budget.

“Every single call will be dealt with, but the manner in which we deal with it is what we have to try to modernise and perhaps manage expectation.

“This could mean leaving officers to prioritise the calls where people need to be seen or where visible presence in the community would have an impact.

“But none of this will be done without consultation with [the council] and the public so people understand the impact.”

New Northfield hub to help tackle antisocial behaviour long-term

Now, police are looking at different ways to keep the community safe while working with limited cash at hand – such as building a new hub for youngsters in Northfield.

The hub, which will be set up near the one in the Tesco store in Sheddocksley, is hoped to be a “long-term” solution to antisocial behaviour issues in the area.

Police cracking down on shoplifting in the city ahead of Christmas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

It’s part of ongoing work to identify “hot spots” across the city and crack down on young people causing trouble by offering more support.

Supt McDonald said this is a needed investment, which would hopefully reduce the number of incidents and ease the pressure on their resource in future.

‘We remain committed to ensuring the public’s safety’

Some members of the committee raised concerns the revised system of work could mean some of the “smaller crimes” in the city are not handled properly.

However, Supt McDonald reassured councillors they will continue to deliver high-standard service and stressed their successes with projects Protector and County Lines.

He said: “There are always better ways of working, we should always be looking to modernise and we need to manage the demand better.

“I can reassure everybody that while we may have to look at doing things differently, we are absolutely committed to ensuring our frontline resources are supported and our community remains safe.”

Conversation

