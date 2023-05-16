Nairn dog lover, 9, swaps long locks for Mohawk to fundraise for homeless hounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nairn dog lover, 9, swaps long locks for Mohawk to fundraise for homeless hounds

Danni Donaldson has raised £1,292 for the Dogs Trust.

By Cameron Roy
Nine-year-old Nairn dog lover has had a haircut to fundraise for the Dogs Trust. Pictured with pets Buddy and Ralphie. Image: Dogs Trust.
A nine-year-old dog lover from Nairn has cut her hair to fundraise for homeless hounds.

Danni Donaldson had been proudly growing her hair all her life but then decided to take on a new look for the charity Dogs Trust.

With the help of TM Barbers in Inverness, Danni watched as her 16-inch long locks were snipped away, and her Mohawk haircut started to take shape.

As her hair fell to the floor her fundraising went through the roof. Danni smashed her original £200 target and raised £1,292.

As well as raising money for Dogs Trust, Danni donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Danni went under the scissors for charity. Image: Dogs Trust.

Danni and her dad Steve and mum Lesley have two dogs – Jack Russell-Chihuahua Cross brothers Buddy and Ralphie.

‘I hope it helps lots of dogs’

Danni said: “I was a little bit nervous at first but once they’d started cutting it, I was fine and even though it’s very different, I’m really pleased with it.

“I’m glad I’ve done it and I was so pleased with how much support I got. I hope it helps lots of dogs.”

Danni with her new Mohawk hairstyle. Image: Dogs Trust.

Dogs Trust has rehoming centres in Glasgow and West Lothian as well as a dog fostering scheme in Dundee, which together find new homes for hundreds of dogs every year.

Last year Dogs Trust received a record number 50,000 inquiries from dog-owners facing the heart-breaking decision to hand over their dog, many of them as a result of the cost of living crisis.

‘We never put a healthy dog down’

Emily Lock, community fundraising assistant for Dogs Trust, said: “Every penny Danni has raised will go to helping our gorgeous dogs live their best lives at Dogs Trust until it’s time for them to head off to their forever homes.

“We look after dogs for as long as it takes for them to find their special someone, whether that’s a few weeks, a few months, or years.

“We will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

“The charity does not receive government funding so it is only thanks to supporters like Danni that we can give our dogs everything they need from toys and treats to enjoy or extra training if needed to help them find their forever homes.”

In July, loveable Lab Ozzy found his forever home in Elgin after a year with Dogs Trust.

Loveable Labrador Ozzy, who spent one year in Dogs Trust care, is now living an idyllic life in Elgin after finding his perfect match.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

To find out more about Dogs Trust and all of the dogs waiting for new homes, visit the website.

