Nairn dog lover, 9, swaps long locks for Mohawk to fundraise for homeless hounds

A nine-year-old dog lover from Nairn has cut her hair to fundraise for homeless hounds.

Danni Donaldson had been proudly growing her hair all her life but then decided to take on a new look for the charity Dogs Trust.

With the help of TM Barbers in Inverness, Danni watched as her 16-inch long locks were snipped away, and her Mohawk haircut started to take shape.

As her hair fell to the floor her fundraising went through the roof. Danni smashed her original £200 target and raised £1,292.

As well as raising money for Dogs Trust, Danni donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Danni and her dad Steve and mum Lesley have two dogs – Jack Russell-Chihuahua Cross brothers Buddy and Ralphie.

‘I hope it helps lots of dogs’

Danni said: “I was a little bit nervous at first but once they’d started cutting it, I was fine and even though it’s very different, I’m really pleased with it.

“I’m glad I’ve done it and I was so pleased with how much support I got. I hope it helps lots of dogs.”

Dogs Trust has rehoming centres in Glasgow and West Lothian as well as a dog fostering scheme in Dundee, which together find new homes for hundreds of dogs every year.

Last year Dogs Trust received a record number 50,000 inquiries from dog-owners facing the heart-breaking decision to hand over their dog, many of them as a result of the cost of living crisis.

‘We never put a healthy dog down’

Emily Lock, community fundraising assistant for Dogs Trust, said: “Every penny Danni has raised will go to helping our gorgeous dogs live their best lives at Dogs Trust until it’s time for them to head off to their forever homes.

“We look after dogs for as long as it takes for them to find their special someone, whether that’s a few weeks, a few months, or years.

“We will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

“The charity does not receive government funding so it is only thanks to supporters like Danni that we can give our dogs everything they need from toys and treats to enjoy or extra training if needed to help them find their forever homes.”

In July, loveable Lab Ozzy found his forever home in Elgin after a year with Dogs Trust.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

To find out more about Dogs Trust and all of the dogs waiting for new homes, visit the website.