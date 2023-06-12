Crime & Courts Pair in court following alleged stabbing of woman in Buckie A man and a woman have appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life. By David McPhee June 12 2023, 5.02pm Share Pair in court following alleged stabbing of woman in Buckie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5834791/pair-in-court-following-alleged-stabbing-of-woman-in-buckie/ Copy Link Police cordoned off the scene where a woman was allegedly stabbed and then airlifted to hospital. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]