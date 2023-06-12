In pictures: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into the Broch for Fraserburgh Junior Arts 70th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into the Broch for Fraserburgh Junior Arts 70th anniversary

The iconic flying car will be making a show stopping appearance every night this week.

By Louise Glen
The car Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was the hit musical of the same name.
Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society are putting on Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in celebration of its 70th year. Image: Fat Man Skinny Camera/ FJAS.

The 70th anniversary show for Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society was always going to be special – but nothing prepared them for the sheer joy of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

With the Broadway and West End show in town, a large cast and a 15-piece orchestra – from all over the north-east – this year has gone beyond anyone’s expectations.

The annual show  has been dedicated to Alice Irvine, a stalwart supporter of the group, who died in May.

Co-producer Lewis Platt described the show as “absolutely amazing” and said the buzz from the crew, orchestra and cast has been “heart warming.”

Mr Platt, who last year received a video from Dame Judi Dench in support of his work, said: “Chitty arrived last Monday, and since then it has been a lot of fun.

The Potts inventors provide great entertainment for the audience. Image: Fat Man Skinny Camera/ FJAS.

“It is something the Broch has never seen. It is going to be wonderful.”

Not only does the show have Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – the car of the show – it also has Truly Scrumptious ‘ bike and the Baron’s car.

Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society welcomes ‘Chitty’

“We have never had technical machines like them in our shows,” Mr Platt said.

“From tonight, the people of Fraserburgh and beyond are in for a great treat.”

Some tickets are still available for the show, and can be purchased here. 

Mr Platt continued: “Everybody at the band call said it was an amazing show and we can not wait to share it with our audience.

Caractacus Potts and his children Jeremy and Jemima. Image: Fat Man Skinny Camera/ FJAS.

“The production team has been so encouraging and if something wasn’t working they have gone out of the way to help resolve it. ”

He says everyone has been amazed by the technology within the vehicles and the things they can do.

“The joy on the faces of Aidan and Maggie, who play Jeremy and Jemima, when they first went over the cliff on Chitty was incredible. I can’t wait for other people to share in that joy.”

Mr Platt said all the shows were dedicated to Alice, someone who gave many years of service to Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society.

He said: “We will be thinking of her, as we put on our shows this week. She would have loved it.”

Truly Scrumptious and Caractacus Potts in the sweet factory. Image: Fat Man Skinny Camera/ FJAS.
Baron and Baroness Bomburst.  Image: Fat Man Skinny Camera/ FJAS.
Taking the plunge. Image: Fat Man Skinny Camera/ FJAS.

