First look at designs for Pluscarden Abbey’s new women’s retreat

Pluscarden Abbey is hoping to open their new St Joseph women’s retreat centre next June.

Last March, planning permission was granted for the new three-level retreat centre on the southside of the existing abbey near Elgin.

Meanwhile, monks are waiting patiently for their building warrant to be granted for work to get under way on the facility which will have eight suites.

All going well, the abbey wants construction to start in September.

‘Excited about new centre’

There will be a wheelchair accessible unit, plus dining and common room areas.

The basement of the new building will house a library for the monks.

Brother Michael de Klerk said: “We are looking for construction to start on the new women’s retreat centre in late September after we have a groundbreaking ceremony.

“Meanwhile, we are hoping to open the centre next June.

“We are still waiting for the building warrant.

“We are excited as it has been a long time coming.”

Caravan for Pluscarden Abbey’s consultant overseeing project

During construction, the consultant leading the project will have a caravan to use as office and accommodation.

Consultant John Gleeson will travel regularly from Inveraray to oversee the work.

This caravan will be sited between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and boundary wall.

The caravan was also part of the planning application.

In March, we revealed it was hoped the caravan would also deter anti-social behaviour.

The original application revealed that each month, young drivers come to the abbey beeping their horns late at night.

Brother Michael previously described the behaviour as “mischief rather than crime”, although the application stated police are aware.