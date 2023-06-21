First look at designs for Pluscarden Abbey’s new women’s retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at designs for Pluscarden Abbey’s new women’s retreat

The Moray monks are hoping to open the centre next summer.

By Sean McAngus
First look at new women's retreat centre.
First look at new women's retreat centre.

Pluscarden Abbey is hoping to open their new St Joseph women’s retreat centre next June.

Last March, planning permission was granted for the new three-level retreat centre on the southside of the existing abbey near Elgin.

Meanwhile, monks are waiting patiently for their building warrant to be granted for work to get under way on the facility which will have eight suites.

All going well, the abbey wants construction to start in September.

Site for the new centre.

‘Excited about new centre’

There will be a wheelchair accessible unit, plus dining and common room areas.

The basement of the new building will house a library for the monks.

Drawing of what the new women’s centre could look like. Pluscarden Abbey.

Brother Michael de Klerk said: “We are looking for construction to start on the new women’s retreat centre in late September after we have a groundbreaking ceremony.

“Meanwhile, we are hoping to open the centre next June.

“We are still waiting for the building warrant.

“We are excited as it has been a long time coming.”

Drawing of new women’s centre.

Caravan for Pluscarden Abbey’s consultant overseeing project

During construction, the consultant leading the project will have a caravan to use as office and accommodation.

Consultant John Gleeson will travel regularly from Inveraray to oversee the work.

This caravan will be sited between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and boundary wall.

The caravan was also part of the planning application.

The caravan. Image: Pluscarden Abbey

In March, we revealed it was hoped the caravan would also deter anti-social behaviour.

The original application revealed that each month, young drivers come to the abbey beeping their horns late at night.

Brother Michael previously described the behaviour as “mischief rather than crime”, although the application stated police are aware.

Brother Michael De Klerk.
