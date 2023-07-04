Jail for pair caught with drugs inside their bodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for pair caught with drugs inside their bodies

Calum Findlay and Carol Knox had more that £10,000 worth of cocaine when they were searched by police.

By Jenni Gee
Carol Knox and Calum Findlay were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man and woman who were caught with more than £10,000 worth of cocaine, some of it hidden inside their bodies, have each been jailed for 18 months.

Calum Findlay, 55, had stashed the contraband up his bottom, while 63-year-old Carol Knox had drugs hidden inside her clothes and vagina.

In total, cocaine worth £10,500 was recovered, with both later admitting being concerned in the supplying of the class A drug.

Findlay and Knox appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The court had previously heard how the pair and a third man were in a Skoda Citago that was stopped on the A9 at Daviot on July 22 last year.

“As officers approached the vehicle, they noted a strong smell of cannabis,” fiscal depute Susan Love explained.

Searching the vehicle, police found traces of white powder and a mobile phone, believed to belong to Knox, containing messages relating to the sale or supply of controlled drugs.

The pair were taken to Burnett Road police station in Inverness to be searched and when officers found “a clear gel substance” around the anus of the accused Findlay he confirmed to them that he was concealing drugs internally.

He ‘only did it for a bit of brown’

He agreed to remove the package but was unable to do so and was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he was kept under observation.

Findlay, of Broomhill Road, Muir of Ord, told officers he thought he had cocaine inside him but did not know how much and added that he “only did it for a bit of brown” stating that he was addicted to heroin.

He eventually passed a package that contained 31.66g of cocaine.

Two more packages of cocaine were recovered from Knox, of Drovers Court in Muir of Ord, who informed officers that she had “an item concealed within her vagina”.

This was recovered and found to be a wrap containing 32.67g of cocaine. A second wrap, found in the leg of her trousers, contained 42.2g of the drug.

The total value of the drugs seized was estimated to be £10,500.

Findlay’s solicitor Graham Mann told the court that his client had become involved in misusing drugs and had found himself within the wrong circle as a result.

‘There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence’

He said: “The court has at its discretion very serious disposals but I would be asking your ladyship to step away from that.”

Defence agent Duncan Henderson for Knox said: “She is aware that the court does not look kindly on people involved in the supply of drugs, however lowly they might be on the supply chain.”

He added: “I don’t believe that society would be better served by sentencing her to custody.”

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told the pair: “You both had significant amounts of drugs concealed within your bodies.

“In all the circumstances there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

 

