New chief executive appointment sees Blythswood Care going back to its roots

The father of the Highland-based charity's new boss founded the organisation more than 50 years ago.

By John Ross
New chief executive Rev Jeremy Ross. Image: Blythswood Care
New chief executive Rev Jeremy Ross. Image: Blythswood Care

The Highland-based Blythswood Care’s next chief executive is to continue the work of his father who founded the charity.

The Rev Jeremy Ross, who was brought up in Lochcarron and is now a Free Church minister in Dunfermline, will take up the post in October.

He will initially shadow current chief executive James Campbell, who will retire next year after 25 years of service.

Mr Ross worked for the charity from 1998 to 2007, when he became a minister, and has been a trustee since 2021.

He and his family will return to live in the Highlands next year.

His father, the Rev Jackie Ross, was one of four trainee ministers who founded the Blythswood Tract Society in Glasgow in 1966.

What does Blythswood do?

The organisation, which began in an office near Blythswood Square in Glasgow, later moved its base to Lochcarron where Jackie Ross was a minister.

In the 1970s and 80s, 20,000 Bibles were being printed for Blythswood to send to Africa, India and Eastern Bloc countries, as well as to schools and UK prisons.

The Christian charity has sent emergency aid to many countries and in 1993 launched its first Shoe Box Appeal, delivering goods to the poorest and most vulnerable communities in Europe.

More than 2.6 million shoe boxes have been donated to date.

In 1997, its warehouse and office premises moved to Evanton.

The charity also has 18 shops in Scotland, including in Inverness and Nairn, and eight in Northern Ireland.

In addition, Blythswood Care runs foodbanks which, in the last year, helped feed 5,532 people in the Highlands alone.

James Campbell is retiring as chief executive after 25 years.

Jackie Ross died in 2002, but his work continues through the charity his son will now lead.

Jeremy Ross said: “Over the years, Blythswood has helped millions of people and with what’s happening in Ukraine there are tens of thousands of people we’re still able to help.

“It’s significant work and it is exciting to be part of it and hopefully be able to keep it going, with others’ help, for another generation to continue what was started over 50 years ago.”

He said in some ways the work is needed more than ever: “One of the things my dad recognised was that agencies like Blythswood can go directly to the people in need.

“Sometimes governments can make improvements with hospitals and schools, but these can take 5-10 years to happen.

“Blythswood, and agencies like us, can help people sometimes within a week and keep on helping them until we’re not needed.”

Volunteers help charity to help others

Mr Ross said his father was excited about not just helping people, but mobilising the Church and community to help others.

He said: “Blythswood can’t do any of what it does without people helping by giving money or their time.

“Over the years we’ve seen hundreds, maybe thousands, of volunteers getting excited about what Blythswood does.

“It’s still exciting that somebody in Ross-shire or the Hebrides or wherever can really impact on someone’s life for good thousands of miles away.”

David Laing, chairman of Blythswood’ Care’s trustees, said the appointment builds on Mr Campbell’s legacy to take the charity forward.

