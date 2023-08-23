Malky Mackay striving for greater consistency across Ross County squad

Malky Mackay is confident Ross County will see more consistency of performance compared to last season.

Mackay has brought in nine new faces during the course of the summer, after keeping the Staggies in the Premiership by virtue of a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle last season.

The Staggies have made a strong start to the new campaign, having progressed to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup and taken three points from a possible six in the league.

Mackay feels the increased strength in depth within his squad can only boost the Dingwall side’s prospects.

He said: “I’m delighted with the consistency levels compared to what I had last year.

“We have players that can come on and actually impact the game. We lost Yan Dhanda because of a dreadful challenge last week.

“Kyle Turner came in and slipped seamlessly into that position, and scored for the second week in a row.

“Young Max Sheaf came in and did well, while Jay Henderson put some great deliveries into the box.

“Dylan came on and at 17 he looks so comfortable in the team.

“What we’ve got is a little more strength in depth than last year, which is certainly something we need considering where we ended up last year.”

Geography can dictate transfer policy

Mackay’s summer recruitment has comprised of a mixture of Scottish and English based players, who he has convinced to make the switch to the Highlands.

The Staggies boss insists the club’s geographical location in relation to fellow Scottish clubs can often draw him towards the English market.

Mackay added: “As I have said before we are unlike the central belt where moving from club to club really isn’t that much upheaval. It’s 20 miles that way, or 10 miles that way. We have that to deal with as well.

“The fact we are in competition with certain central belt clubs for players makes it more difficult.

“I think it means we have to cast the net wider. If we try to compete for a player, there’s a good chance we are not going to get him because he’s going to go to the central belt.

“If we cast the net wider and go to England, we can find diamonds and convince them to come up here.

“After that it’s how long they come for.”

Continuity key for Staggies

The Staggies last week tied skipper Jack Baldwin, Jordan White and Connor Randall down on new deals.

It follows goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw’s commitment to a new three-year deal in January.

Mackay is keen to ensure continuity within his squad, adding: “One of the biggest things that every manager strives for is consistency of performance, and consistency of player.

“When you have four consistent performers over a long period of time, who are part of the leadership group, I think it’s important for Ross County to hold on to those players.”