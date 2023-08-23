Malky Mackay striving for greater consistency across Ross County squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay striving for greater consistency across Ross County squad

The Staggies have made a strong start to the new season, following another busy summer which has seen Mackay draft in nine new players.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is confident Ross County will see more consistency of performance compared to last season.

Mackay has brought in nine new faces during the course of the summer, after keeping the Staggies in the Premiership by virtue of a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle last season.

The Staggies have made a strong start to the new campaign, having progressed to the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup and taken three points from a possible six in the league.

Mackay feels the increased strength in depth within his squad can only boost the Dingwall side’s prospects.

He said: “I’m delighted with the consistency levels compared to what I had last year.

“We have players that can come on and actually impact the game. We lost Yan Dhanda because of a dreadful challenge last week.

“Kyle Turner came in and slipped seamlessly into that position, and scored for the second week in a row.

Ross County's Kyle Turner celebrates scoring against Airdrie.
Kyle Turner celebrates scoring against Airdrie. Image: SNS

“Young Max Sheaf came in and did well, while Jay Henderson put some great deliveries into the box.

“Dylan came on and at 17 he looks so comfortable in the team.

“What we’ve got is a little more strength in depth than last year, which is certainly something we need considering where we ended up last year.”

Geography can dictate transfer policy

Mackay’s summer recruitment has comprised of a mixture of Scottish and English based players, who he has convinced to make the switch to the Highlands.

The Staggies boss insists the club’s geographical location in relation to fellow Scottish clubs can often draw him towards the English market.

Mackay added: “As I have said before we are unlike the central belt where moving from club to club really isn’t that much upheaval. It’s 20 miles that way, or 10 miles that way. We have that to deal with as well.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is confident Ross County will see more consistency of performance compared to last season. Image: SNS

“The fact we are in competition with certain central belt clubs for players makes it more difficult.

“I think it means we have to cast the net wider. If we try to compete for a player, there’s a good chance we are not going to get him because he’s going to go to the central belt.

“If we cast the net wider and go to England, we can find diamonds and convince them to come up here.

“After that it’s how long they come for.”

Continuity key for Staggies

The Staggies last week tied skipper Jack Baldwin, Jordan White and Connor Randall down on new deals.

Ross County's Connor Randall and Jack Baldwin.
Connor Randall and Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

It follows goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw’s commitment to a new three-year deal in January.

Mackay is keen to ensure continuity within his squad, adding: “One of the biggest things that every manager strives for is consistency of performance, and consistency of player.

“When you have four consistent performers over a long period of time, who are part of the leadership group, I think it’s important for Ross County to hold on to those players.”

