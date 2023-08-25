Drink-driving decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the limit after barbecue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the limit after barbecue

Michal Daton had been enjoying a "convivial barbecue" with the drink flowing when he received an unexpected call regarding a painting job.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen decorator crashed while more than five-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit after a boozy barbecue.

The 42-year-old was told he had to collect a set of keys by 6pm or risk missing out on the job.

The 42-year-old was told he had to collect a set of keys by 6pm or risk missing out on the job.

Despite having been “drinking heavily”, Daton jumped into his car, but crashed before he could reach his destination.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5.30pm on July 1 on Denburn Road in Aberdeen.

Michal Daton ‘realises he could have caused serious harm to others’

She said there was a minor collision in which Daton bumped into the rear of another vehicle, the driver of which then noted a smell of alcohol on Daton’s breath.

Ms Ross said: “Police attended and the accused appeared to have glazed eyes and did not seem fazed by the situation.”

He failed a breath test and was arrested.

Daton, of Auchinleck Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said: “He accepts it’s a high reading and that he had no place driving a car that Saturday afternoon.”

‘It’s a source of huge regret to him’

He said the married father-of-one was enjoying a rare day off work as a self-employed painter and decorator.

Mr Kelly went on: “He was enjoying a convivial barbecue at home and concedes he’d been drinking heavily.

“He received a call from the factor of the flats that he was to be decorating the following week.

“He thought he was to pick up the keys the following day, but the factor said if he didn’t get there and pick up the keys by 6pm the job would go elsewhere.

“He took the rash decision to drive the short distance and there were intervening circumstances that brought him to the attention of the police.”

The solicitor added: “It’s a source of huge regret to him.

“He realises he could have caused serious harm to others, not least himself.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy fined Daton £520 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

