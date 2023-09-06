Cocaine Bear huge hit with HMP Grampian prisoners, library stats reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine Bear huge hit with HMP Grampian prisoners, library stats reveal

Figures obtained through a freedom of information request show the most popular books, TV series and films that were loaned out at the Peterhead prison.

By Danny McKay
Cocaine Bear was one of the most popular movies at the HMP Grampian library. Image: Universal Pictures / DC Thomson
Cocaine Bear is a film favourite among prisoners at HMP Grampian, new figures reveal.

A freedom of information request has revealed the books and DVDs most loaned out to inmates at the HMP Grampian library so far this year.

The records show an interesting mix of educational and entertainment material, although films and TV shows featuring superheroes, drugs and extreme violence also feature heavily.

The number one book, loaned out 35 times since the start of April, is the Chambers Dictionary of Science and Technology.

The second most popular film, Black Adam starring The Rock, has been loaned out 21 times and is the first of six superhero movies in the top 10.

Cocaine Bear is a HMP Grampian film favourite

Comedy-thriller movie Cocaine Bear, about a bear that ingests 34kg of cocaine before going on a murderous rampage, is also a huge hit with 18 loans.

The other superhero films in the top 10 are:

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 16 loans
  • Black Widow – 16 loans
  • Morbius – 16 loans
  • Shazam!: Fury of the Gods – 15 loans
  • Thor: Love and Thunder – 14 loans

Crime and prison media features heavily

Films, TV series and books about crime and prison also feature heavily.

Gangs of London – a Sky Atlantic show that is infamous for its extreme violence involving machetes and eye-gouging – has been loaned out 13 times.

Graeme Armstrong’s award-winning novel about North Lanarkshire’s gang culture, The Young Team, was borrowed 13 times as well.

The various season boxsets of Breaking Bad, the story of science teacher-turned-drugs drugs-kingpin Walter White, feature throughout the list.

Prison and police dramas, such as Orange is the New Black, set in a women’s prison in America, Clink, FBI: Most Wanted, Luther and Line of Duty continue the crime theme.

Sons of Anarchy, which tells the story of an outlaw biker gang, is another top pick.

But it isn’t just crime that prisoners are interested in – comedies like Still Game, Peep Show and Dirty Grandpa all feature, as well as the children’s animated film Despicable Me.

Non-fiction books also big hits in HMP Grampian

Various dictionaries and thesauruses were also borrowed multiple times.

A number of instructional books were each borrowed once as well, including, encouragingly, How to Change: The Science of Getting From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be.

Other “how to” books included explainers on chess, making a profit from auctions and how to speak French.

HMP Grampian. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

A number of different books about learning to draw also proved popular.

The extensive library, run by Aberdeenshire Council, features a huge array of material, with the full list of items borrowed stretching across 92 pages.

The statistics for the 2022/23 financial year were broadly similar, with the Chambers Dictionary of Science and Technology coming top of the list, with 67 loans over the year.

