Granite period property with modern twist in Aberdeen’s west end for over £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Granite period property with modern twist in Aberdeen’s west end for over £750,000

Five bedroom home in Aberdeen’s west end boasts Victorian charm and architect-designed modern versatility

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The grand open-plan area at number 11 St Swithin Street in Aberdeen.
The grand open-plan area at number 11 St Swithin Street in Aberdeen.

A large south-facing garden, five double bedrooms and a prime location in Aberdeen’s west end is what 11 St Swithin Street has to offer.

This mid-terraced granite period residence retains period features throughout and also boasts a self-contained basement annexe and double garage.

This is a Victorian property that has been extended and modified by an architect on behalf of the current owners.

The result is a bright and airy property that is has the versatility needed for modern living, while retaining lots of traditional charm.

The granite exterior of the Aberdeen west end property
Number 11 St Swithin Street is a mid-terrace Victorian granite property in Aberdeen’s west end.

Attention is immediately drawn to the open-plan living space to the rear of the home and the highly desirable basement conversion.

High standard west end property in Aberdeen

The property has been finished to a high standard with quality fixtures and fittings and has been well maintained and cared for.

First impressions count with a hardwood front door with original stained glass panelling and exposed original wooden flooring that carries on through most of the ground floor accommodation.

The open plan kitchen and dining area, with beige floor tiles, light cream walls and wooden counters and cupboards with black countertops. There's a glass patio door leading to the garden and a wooden dining table and four chairs. There's an archway leading through to the living area
The open plan spaces to the rear of the home, including space to dine, cook and relax.

The hall features a sweeping staircase and there is a Victorian stained glass light well which allows daylight to illuminate the space.

The focal point of the generously-proportioned lounge is a Victorian mahogany fireplace with a living flame gas fire and reclaimed antique tiling.

The dining room can provide a more formal setting for entertaining or can be used for another purpose such as a home office or further public room.

Double Georgian doors open into the show-stopping, open-plan extension to the rear, which has a vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light.

A living area in the west end property in Aberdeen. The room has white and cream walls and an intricate trim around the ceiling. Two cream sofas are on either side of the fireplace, with a coffee table in the middle. A large bay window provides the room with plenty of light, with a wooden writing desk and chair in front of it.
The lounge with bay window and eye-catching fireplace.

There is an informal dining area for family meals at home or casual dining and there is a sitting area which together form a highly sociable space, especially as there are also tri-folding doors opening on to a patio.

The kitchen has solid oak wall and base units and polished granite worktops and there is also a utility room.

The SMEG dishwasher, Samsung fridge freezer, Stoves cooker hood and Bosch washing machine and tumble dryer are to be included in the sale while the freestanding Rangemaster cooker is available through separate negotiation.

The garden of the property has a large lawn of grass, a patio table and chairs set with a yellow parasol, a small sheltered seating area and stone slabs
The large south-facing garden offers room to relax or entertain,

Tucked away, but still on semi open-plan layout is the snug. It’s perfect for quiet, relaxing moments and has a Dik Guerts multi-fuel stove.

The basement features exposed blockwork and Karndean Wellington Oak flooring.

It is currently used as a cinema and games room as well as a study but this is a highly adaptable space, especially as it has its own entrance, that could be used a guest suite, granny flat for home business.

A door leads from the cinema room to a covered, Mediterranean-style porch and steps to the garden.

A curved staircase leading to the upper floor of the house.
The sweeping staircase and exposed wooden floors.

On this level there is also a shower room, slim-line wash hand basin and WC.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has a large bay window to the front and one of the bedrooms is currently used as a dressing room.

The basement of the Aberdeen west end property. Down here, there is a large wooden work desk and a leather desk chair. Across from it is a loveseat and cabinet
The property also has a self-contained basement for a multitude of uses.

As if any more room were needed in this substantial property, there is also a large, floored loft space with a pull-down ladder.

Number 11 St Swithin Street is for sale with James & George Collie at price over £750,000 and is on the aspc website.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Cairnton Farmhouse is been beautifully restored to its former glory.
Aberdeenshire couple breathe new life into 180-year-old farmhouse
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Katrina Rae and her husband Mark are tackling their second home renovation project, working round their daughter Rosie's naps.
Home makeover: Aberdeen couple share their property renovation journey
This stunning home is on the market near Keith.
Dream home for horse lovers on the market in Moray for £450,000
Buying a newbuild home comes with its own set of guidelines.
Four things to consider when purchasing a newbuild home
Interior designer Stephen Ogilvie's property is on the market in Aberdeen.
Interior designer's luxury Aberdeen property on the market for £255,000
Dogs are taking the lead when it comes to the property market.
Pooch property power: How dogs are taking the lead when it comes to house…
This incredible Udny home is designed for stylish family living.
Dream country house in Udny could be yours for £600,000
Live your best life in this immaculate Inverurie home.
Charming Inverurie house with party barn on the market for £540,000

Conversation