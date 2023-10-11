Pet ban not ‘particularly appropriate’ for man who kicked dog in face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pet ban not ‘particularly appropriate’ for man who kicked dog in face

Dean MacLennan booted Bella, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, in an "unprovoked" attack as he walked along Union Street.

By Danny McKay
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson

A man who kicked a dog in the head so hard it was sent flying backwards has dodged a pet ban after a sheriff said it “didn’t seem particularly appropriate”.

Dean MacLennan booted Bella the Staffordshire Bull Terrier in an “unprovoked” attack as he walked along Union Street in the early hours of the morning.

The 30-year-old claimed the dog had bitten him on the face, but CCTV and his lack of injuries did not support his version of events.

But MacLennan escaped being banned from keeping dogs himself as Sheriff Margaret Hodge decided such a move would not be “appropriate”.

She also commented on the fact that the dog’s owner had been on Union Street after midnight and what that could imply about them.

‘A dog which is commonly owned by those who move in drug circles’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on May 22 last year.

She said: “A woman and her friends were on Union Street along with her dog, named Bella.

“The accused, an acquaintance, was also with them. They were all engaging in conversation.

“Without provocation, the accused kicked Bella with his right foot to her face, causing her to be thrown backwards.”

A verbal altercation between the parties then followed which caught the attention of police who were appraised of the circumstances.

MacLennan told the officers the dog had bitten him on the face, but he had no marks indicating this was the case.

Ms Martin said: “CCTV showed the accused, unprovoked, kick the dog as described.

“The dog was at no point acting in a dangerous or aggressive manner.”

The court heard the woman who owned the dog sadly passed away shortly after the incident.

MacLennan, of Linksfield Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to kicking Bella in the head.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client maintained he’d been bitten by the dog and that the CCTV footage was filmed from “some distance away”.

‘There’s not any extended period of conduct in relation to dogs’

He said: “It was a Staffy, which is a dog which is commonly possessed or owned by those who move in drug circles.”

Sheriff Hodge interjected: “And who are on Union Street at midnight.”

Mr Sutherland agreed and went on to highlight his client’s struggles with his mental health and that he was a dog owner himself.

Sheriff Hodge told MacLennan: “Having heard the circumstances and heard from your solicitor, I’m inclined to deal with this by way of a fine.”

She imposed a £290 fine but with no time to pay, meaning MacLennan serves the alternative of 14 days in prison.

Turning to the possibility of a ban on keeping dogs or other pets, Sheriff Hodge said: “They don’t seem particularly appropriate here.

“There’s not any extended period of conduct in relation to dogs that would make me consider disqualification.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness drink-driver jailed for 'life-threatening' bookies smash
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
James Duthie, who is facing a fine after the gas leak and the MV Sunbeam at Fraserburgh harbour in 2018.
Fraserburgh fishing firm fined £220,000 after crewman dies in gas leak
Sandy Mundie who crippled a man in an Aberdeen attack
'Justice has been done': Victim's family praise sentence for thug who crippled man in…
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Porsche driver did double the speed limit through NC500 village
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Dangerous driver led cops on 135mph chase near Ellon
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire special needs school worker guilty of assaulting a vulnerable autistic child
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Drug-driver took cannabis edibles for pain from accident three decades ago