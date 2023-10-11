‘Stunning’ Skye pub and B&B on sale for £1.65 million

A Skye public house and B&B has been brought to the market with a price tag of £1.65 million.

The Old Inn has been under the same family ownership for over 45 years and is located in the village of Carbost.

The listing is being managed by Graham + Sibbald which has described the property as having a “stunning and well-presented public house”.

The business employs 18 members of staff across to help across the bunkhouse, B&B and restaurant.

‘Rare opportunity’ to own The Old Inn

Graham + Sibbald said it’s a “rare opportunity” to acquire the public house and restaurant with letting accommodation.

As well as the public house, which can host 80 covers, there is a manager’s flat.

The letting accommodation is split between a five bedroom waterfront bunkhouse which includes a disabled bunkroom and a B&B with six guest rooms.

The brochure states: “The business is that of a high-volume tourist based public

house and restaurant with letting accommodation.

“It trades all year round offering a simple, but exceptional, Scottish public house menu with a strong seafood section.

“Letting accommodation within the business has a rack rate of £100 per night within the B&B for single occupancy. The Bunkhouse offers an entire dorm for £150 per night sleeping six.”

Graham + Sibbald also said the Skye business accounts show “a healthy and growing turnover” before Covid which has since bounced-back strongly with the return of trade.

The business has a turnover in excess of £1.2m.

It adds: “The business produces a strong gross profit margin of some 68% of turnover.

“Furthermore there is an excellent adjusted net profit of some 19%-20% of turnover over this period. ”

Whisky and walking tourism in Skye

Graham + Sibbald said The Old Inn takes advantage of whisky and walking tourism with Talisker Distillery in close proximity.

In 2019, the business was named winner of the Placed Local Best Pub on Skye Award.

The brochure states: “The Inn is well regarded by visitors and the evening atmosphere within the beer garden, seawall and pub is one to be experienced.

“It has a strong reputation on the Island as being the busiest and best pub.”