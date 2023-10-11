‘Stunning’ Skye pub and B&B on sale for £1.65 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

‘Stunning’ Skye pub and B&B on sale for £1.65 million

The same family have owned the pub, which was previously named the best on Skye, for 45 years.

By Alex Banks
The Old Inn on Skye
The Skye pub and restaurant is up for sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A Skye public house and B&B has been brought to the market with a price tag of £1.65 million.

The Old Inn has been under the same family ownership for over 45 years and is located in the village of Carbost.

The listing is being managed by Graham + Sibbald which has described the property as having a “stunning and well-presented public house”.

The business employs 18 members of staff across to help across the bunkhouse, B&B and restaurant.

‘Rare opportunity’ to own The Old Inn

Graham + Sibbald said it’s a “rare opportunity” to acquire the public house and restaurant with letting accommodation.

As well as the public house, which can host 80 covers, there is a manager’s flat.

The letting accommodation is split between a five bedroom waterfront bunkhouse which includes a disabled bunkroom and a B&B with six guest rooms.

The brochure states: “The business is that of a high-volume tourist based public
house and restaurant with letting accommodation.

The listing includes a five bedroom bunkhouse. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The public house is highly regarded locally. Image: Graham + Sibbald

“It trades all year round offering a simple, but exceptional, Scottish public house menu with a strong seafood section.

“Letting accommodation within the business has a rack rate of £100 per night within the B&B for single occupancy. The Bunkhouse offers an entire dorm for £150 per night sleeping six.”

Graham + Sibbald also said the Skye business accounts show “a healthy and growing turnover” before Covid which has since bounced-back strongly with the return of trade.

The business has a turnover in excess of £1.2m.

It adds: “The business produces a strong gross profit margin of some 68% of turnover.

“Furthermore there is an excellent adjusted net profit of some 19%-20% of turnover over this period. ”

Whisky and walking tourism in Skye

Graham + Sibbald said The Old Inn takes advantage of whisky and walking tourism with Talisker Distillery in close proximity.

In 2019, the business was named winner of the Placed Local Best Pub on Skye Award.

A room with bunk beds available at The Old Inn on Skye
The business includes a six room B&B. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

The brochure states: “The Inn is well regarded by visitors and the evening atmosphere within the beer garden, seawall and pub is one to be experienced.

“It has a strong reputation on the Island as being the busiest and best pub.”

More from Business

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange wear Birkenstock sandals during the company’s IPO (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Birkenstock set for US stock market debut
The financial services sector is at a ‘nascent stage’ when it comes to the transition (Yui Mok/PA)
UK financial services sector ‘at nascent stage’ of transition – industry experts
The FTSE 100 moved lower (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Subdued European markets as FTSE dips amid energy sector weakness
Evolyn said £1 billion is being invested in its bid to start cross-Channel rail services in 2025 (PA)
Company aiming to compete with Channel Tunnel operator Eurostar to buy 12 trains
Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie.
Port of Cromarty Firth boss Bob Buskie to retire
Producer prices rose 0.5% from August to September on a month-to-month basis (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September
The economy ministry said it expected things to pick up around the turn of the year (Michael Probst/AP)
German government forecasts country’s economy will shrink by 0.4% this year
Student renters are being offered advice on electrical safety (Alamy/PA)
Student renters urged not to ignore warning signs of faulty electrics
gold rings
How to sell your gold to make money
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I went to the 'connectivity' Islands Forum in Stornoway - and then couldn't get…

Conversation