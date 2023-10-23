Tree surgeon facing court after man killed by falling timber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tree surgeon facing court after man killed by falling timber

Andrew Pirie was fatally injured when a section of tree trunk fell on him in Dunnottar on June 25 2020.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A tree surgeon is facing court after a man was fatally injured by falling timber in Aberdeenshire.

Andrew Pirie was fatally injured when a section of tree trunk fell on him in Dunnottar on June 25 2020.

The tragic incident happened at the junction of the Kirkton of Fetteresso to Dunnottar Woods road and the Middle Toucks Farm access road.

Now, Scott Menhinick, 44, has appeared in court facing a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Menhinick, of Castle Crescent, Inverbervie, pled not guilty to both charges when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He is alleged to have been self-employed at the time and failing to ensure people were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

The charge states Menhinick:

  • Failed to undertake an adequate assessment of hazards and risks
  • Failed to identify, mark and agree with others working there an appropriate “drop zone”
  • Failed to secure the drop zone to prohibit any unauthorised or unplanned access to it
  • Failed to establish an effective means of communication between the aerial and ground-based operatives
  • Failed to sever sections of timber in small, manageable amounts with a practical means of controlling the timing or direction of their fall
  • Failed to ensure persons, including Mr Pirie, who was also working there, were prevented from entering or working in the drop zone while timber was being felled above

The charge alleges that Mr Pirie entered the de facto drop zone to clear away felled timber and was struck by a section of tree trunk felled by Menhinick, leaving him with fatal injuries.

A second charge alleges Menhinick attempted to pervert the course of justice by inducing the proprietor of the land to tell investigators that he had been doing the work as a “favour” and was not being paid.

Trial date set for next year

The charges state this was done with the intention of concealing the fact he was self-employed in order to avoid liability under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley, representing Menhinick, entered not guilty pleas and signalled her intent to challenge the assertion that her client was self-employed.

Sheriff Andrew Miller fixed a trial date in February next year and a further pre-trial hearing for December.

