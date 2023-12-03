Married hotel barman guilty of teen rape near The Corran Halls in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Married hotel barman guilty of teen rape near The Corran Halls in Oban

Anouar Ben Said denied the rape of a teenager, 19, in bushes near the car park of a popular Oban entertainment and wedding venue, but a jury didn't believe his lies.

By Tim Bugler
Convicted rapist Anouar Ben Said. Image: Tim Bugler
Convicted rapist Anouar Ben Said. Image: Tim Bugler

A married barman who raped a teenage girl in bushes near a popular Oban music and wedding venue has been jailed.

Anouar Ben Said, 36, pounced on his 19-year-old victim after she had left a pub six hours after meeting colleagues for drinks.

The disgusting predator attacked the terrified young woman in bushes near the car park of The Corran Halls in the early hours of  August 13th 2021.

A jury at the High Court in Stirling was told that the off-duty hotel worker put his hand over the victim’s mouth, removed her clothing and raped her – leaving behind his DNA.

The sex offender from Tunisia went on trial after pleading not guilty to rape – claiming the sex was consensual – but prosecutor David Logan described the ordeal as “a nightmare”.

Anouar Ben Said was living in Oban at the time of the ‘nightmare’ rape

Jurors didn’t believe Ben Said as they heard evidence over a three-day trial.

Witnesses told the court they had seen the teenage girl come “sprinting” out of the bushes “screaming” or crying.

She received scratches to her face from twigs and branches as she fled through the undergrowth.

The stricken young woman collapsed “distraught” when she found people she knew in the car park and later spoke of what had happened.

Judge Lord Weir told jurors they were entitled to take evidence of her distress into account.

Ben Said jailed for the rape near The Corran Halls in Oban

The jury of eight men and seven women took under three hours to find Ben Said guilty of rape.

They reached the verdict unanimously.

Lord Weir revoked bail and deferred sentence until January 12 next year at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He told Ben Said he had been found guilty of “a very serious and concerning rape”.

Andrew Crosbie, defending the now-convicted criminal, reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing in the new year.

