Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed

The clash between Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh at Inverurie's Harlaw Park was called off.

By Callum Law
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final will be played in 2024 after frost put paid to the showpiece being staged on Sunday.

Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh had been set to meet at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park this afternoon, but freezing temperatures led to the tie being postponed on Saturday.

It’s the second time the final has been called off. Initially it was to be staged on October 14, but the semi-final between Brora and Keith was postponed twice which led to the final being pushed back.

Breedon Highland League secretary John Campbell said arrangements will be made after the turn of the year to get the final played at the third time of asking.

He said: “It is a headache, the two teams involved are at the top end of the table and Brora are also involved in the Scottish Cup.

“So taking that into account, as well as the time of year, the league has made the decision to leave it for now and look again early in the new year to see when would be best for all involved.

“It looks like it will be significantly later in the season.”

Best efforts come to nothing

Despite the Harlaw Park pitch being covered, it wasn’t enough to keep the frost at bay.

Campbell added: “It’s frustrating, we thought at the beginning of the week that we might get lucky, but with the cold snap it’s been impossible.

“Everyone at Inverurie Locos and everyone involved in the tie has worked tirelessly over the last few days to give the match every opportunity to go ahead.

“But the frost was too hard unfortunately. Covers were down on the pitch before the frost arrived, but it was minus eight on Friday night and minus five or six on Saturday night which meant the pitch had no chance despite the covers.

“Given everything that’s involved with the preparation, security and everything that needs to be in place it would have been impossible to look at changing the venue at short notice.”

Managers philosophical about call-off

Reflecting on the call-off, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “I suppose frustrating but not unexpected would be how to describe it.

“You have all the build-up, but you can’t control the weather and at this time of year it’s just something you’ve got to deal with.

“It gives us something to look forward to in the new year. The decision had to be made and although it’s disappointing we just get on with it.

“If the game had gone ahead then I had a selection in my head I probably would have gone with.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie

“Whether that will be the same when the final comes around again I don’t know.

“It gives players an opportunity to grab a shirt and that’s good motivation to have.”

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald was pleased an early decision was made.

He added: “We were looking forward to it so when it was called off it was frustrating.

“It was a sensible decision to call it off on Saturday because there was no way things were going to change given the temperatures.

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald

“At least calling it off on Saturday gives clubs the opportunity to cancel buses and gives supporters the chance to cancel their arrangements and things like that.

“It’s frustrating but we’re into December and these things happen.

“We can focus on the league for a while now because we’re a few games behind.

“We’ve also got the Scottish Cup fourth round and this cup final to look forward to so it’s exciting times ahead.”

  • Elsewhere on Saturday Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Brechin City, Keith v Wick Academy, Nairn County v Huntly, Rothes v Formartine United and Turriff United v Lossiemouth were also postponed due to frost.

More from Highland League

Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Banks o' Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to…
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh stalwarts look to lift Highland League Cup
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Buckie Thistle get back to league matters in derby clash with Deveronvale
Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.
Ross County and Elgin games face pitch inspections; Three Highland League games postponed
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald hopes Highland League Cup can be his first trophy…
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased to have another shot at Highland League Cup glory
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will win the Highland League Cup?
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Banks o' Dee defender Kyle Willox pens contract extension
Highland League secretary John Campbell is disappointed the Highland League Cup final had to be postponed
Fraserburgh's Paul Young looks to break Highland League Cup duck