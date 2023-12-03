Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final will be played in 2024 after frost put paid to the showpiece being staged on Sunday.

Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh had been set to meet at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park this afternoon, but freezing temperatures led to the tie being postponed on Saturday.

It’s the second time the final has been called off. Initially it was to be staged on October 14, but the semi-final between Brora and Keith was postponed twice which led to the final being pushed back.

Breedon Highland League secretary John Campbell said arrangements will be made after the turn of the year to get the final played at the third time of asking.

He said: “It is a headache, the two teams involved are at the top end of the table and Brora are also involved in the Scottish Cup.

“So taking that into account, as well as the time of year, the league has made the decision to leave it for now and look again early in the new year to see when would be best for all involved.

“It looks like it will be significantly later in the season.”

Best efforts come to nothing

Despite the Harlaw Park pitch being covered, it wasn’t enough to keep the frost at bay.

Campbell added: “It’s frustrating, we thought at the beginning of the week that we might get lucky, but with the cold snap it’s been impossible.

“Everyone at Inverurie Locos and everyone involved in the tie has worked tirelessly over the last few days to give the match every opportunity to go ahead.

!! Highland League Cup Final Postponed !! Due to heavy frost and projected low temperatures overnight, the @GPHBuildersMer @LeagueHighland Cup Final between @FraserburghFC and @brorarangers has been postponed. A new date will be identified in the new year. — Scottish Highland Football League (@LeagueHighland) December 2, 2023

“But the frost was too hard unfortunately. Covers were down on the pitch before the frost arrived, but it was minus eight on Friday night and minus five or six on Saturday night which meant the pitch had no chance despite the covers.

“Given everything that’s involved with the preparation, security and everything that needs to be in place it would have been impossible to look at changing the venue at short notice.”

Managers philosophical about call-off

Reflecting on the call-off, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie said: “I suppose frustrating but not unexpected would be how to describe it.

“You have all the build-up, but you can’t control the weather and at this time of year it’s just something you’ve got to deal with.

“It gives us something to look forward to in the new year. The decision had to be made and although it’s disappointing we just get on with it.

“If the game had gone ahead then I had a selection in my head I probably would have gone with.

“Whether that will be the same when the final comes around again I don’t know.

“It gives players an opportunity to grab a shirt and that’s good motivation to have.”

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald was pleased an early decision was made.

He added: “We were looking forward to it so when it was called off it was frustrating.

“It was a sensible decision to call it off on Saturday because there was no way things were going to change given the temperatures.

“At least calling it off on Saturday gives clubs the opportunity to cancel buses and gives supporters the chance to cancel their arrangements and things like that.

“It’s frustrating but we’re into December and these things happen.

“We can focus on the league for a while now because we’re a few games behind.

“We’ve also got the Scottish Cup fourth round and this cup final to look forward to so it’s exciting times ahead.”