Kincorth domestic abuser called partner ‘fat ugly cow’ and kicked her

After the woman had a haircut, degrading Daniel Mann told her: "I've never known anyone to come out of the hairdresser uglier than when they went in".

By Danny McKay
A violent boyfriend physically assaulted his partner and routinely used degrading language towards her in a campaign of abuse that lasted almost two years.

Daniel Mann, 32, taunted his long-suffering girlfriend with cruel jibes about her appearance and her driving.

He also smashed her possessions and, on one occasion, kicked her body and injured her.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the pair began a relationship in 2018 but Mann’s behaviour towards the woman changed at the beginning of 2020.

Daniel Mann aimed nasty abuse at the Aberdeen woman including discouraging remarks about her hair

He said: “There were a number of incidents where the accused would shout and swear towards her, calling her derogatory names.

“He called her ‘fat’, ‘ugly cow’, ‘useless’, ‘mongol’, and ‘lazy’.”

On one occasion, Mann’s partner went to get her hair cut and, when she returned, he told her: “What have you done to your hair? Why did you cut it so short?

“I’ve never known anyone to come out of the hairdresser uglier than when they went in.”

Mann also made “threatening remarks” at the woman.

On an occasion in October 2020, the couple were in a car when Mann decided he did not like his partner’s driving.

He quickly became aggressive and warned: “If you don’t stop this car, I’m going to smash the whole thing up”.

Mann also damaged the woman’s possessions, smashing her phone by throwing it against a wall and launching a gaming controller at a TV screen.

In another outburst, he kicked the woman’s body and left her with bruising.

Kincorth domestic abuser receives his punishment at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

After the pair finally broke up, Mann disposed of clothing and jewellery belonging to her before she had a chance to collect them.

The fiscal depute told the court that the woman was supportive of a non-harassment order being imposed for her safety.

Mann, of Gardner Drive, Kincorth, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive to his partner between January 2020 and November 2021.

Defence agent Michael Burnett told the court: “They tried to make it work. It clearly, wasn’t working. These two people were not meant to be in a relationship.

“I’m not going to make any effort to excuse his behaviour. He’s in a new relationship and his new partner has given birth.

“In terms of a non-harassment order, I don’t feel there’s any proper basis on which to oppose such an order.”

Mr Burnett asked that any order include an exception for arranging child contact.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Mann £470 and placed him under a six-month supervision order.

She also imposed a six-month non-harassment order – compelling Mann not to contact his ex, other than to arrange and facilitate child contact.

“It seems to me, the risk of you reoffending in this way is relatively low,” the sheriff added.

