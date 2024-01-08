Caley Thistle fan view: Perfect response to recent setbacks ahead of Dundee United test

After another disappointing setback at Airdrie on Tuesday, Caley Thistle simply couldn’t afford another loss at Somerset Park on Saturday.

So, I was delighted to see them head home from Ayr with three points.

Both teams had not been in great form going into this one and found themselves too close to the bottom of the Championship for their liking.

What particularly pleased me about this win was that not only did Inverness take the lead but after the break they were able to stretch away with a second and then a third goal.

Anybody who has watched Caley Thistle regularly over the years will recognise that this doesn’t happen often.

Even on those occasions when we win, the club’s fans are usually kept sweating until the final whistle.

I know that the Honest Men were able to pull a goal back but this remained a very positive performance from Inverness.

Our goals from yesterday's 3-1 win against Ayr United 🙌 Billy Mckay with the opener

💪 A double from Morgan Boyes Enjoy the rest of your weekend ICTFC fans! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/Ubw4HtyD9z — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 7, 2024

And that’s important when you consider what lies around the corner.

The next two league games are against Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

While this Inverness side seem to save their better performances until facing the better teams, these two fixtures represent great challenges for Inverness, yet I think they are capable of taking something from them.

For that to happen, they will need to be at their best.

First up are the Tangerines on the live TV game on Friday night.

Jim Goodwin’s side will look to put pressure on a Raith side who don’t play till the next day.

This has all the ingredients of an intriguing game and I’m looking forward to it.