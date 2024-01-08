Caley Thistle fan view: Perfect response to recent setbacks ahead of Dundee United test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Perfect response to recent setbacks ahead of Dundee United test

Duncan Ferguson's side ran out 3-1 winners at Somerset Park against Ayr United.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' Billy McKay celebrates making it 1-0 against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
After another disappointing setback at Airdrie on Tuesday, Caley Thistle simply couldn’t afford another loss at Somerset Park on Saturday.

So, I was delighted to see them head home from Ayr with three points.

Both teams had not been in great form going into this one and found themselves too close to the bottom of the Championship for their liking.

What particularly pleased me about this win was that not only did Inverness take the lead but after the break they were able to stretch away with a second and then a third goal.

Anybody who has watched Caley Thistle regularly over the years will recognise that this doesn’t happen often.

Even on those occasions when we win, the club’s fans are usually kept sweating until the final whistle.

I know that the Honest Men were able to pull a goal back but this remained a very positive performance from Inverness.

And that’s important when you consider what lies around the corner.

The next two league games are against Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

While this Inverness side seem to save their better performances until facing the better teams, these two fixtures represent great challenges for Inverness, yet I think they are capable of taking something from them.

For that to happen, they will need to be at their best.

First up are the Tangerines on the live TV game on Friday night.

Jim Goodwin’s side will look to put pressure on a Raith side who don’t play till the next day.

This has all the ingredients of an intriguing game and I’m looking forward to it.

