Ross County complete loan deals for Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina

Ross County have completed loan deals for Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina.

Midfielder Jenks joins the Staggies on loan from English League Two side Forest Green Rovers, while defender Ayina arrives on a temporary deal from English Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

Both players have previous experience of the Scottish Premiership, with Jenks having been brought to Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Brighton by Stephen Glass in 2021.

He went on to net two goals in 24 appearances during that campaign.

The 21-year-old was farmed out again last season to Crawley, where he made 21 appearances.

After leaving Brighton permanently last summer he joined Forest Green, where he has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.

Congolese defender Ayina spent the second half of last season on loan with Dundee United.

He made 13 appearances for the Tannadice club, but it was a spell which ultimately ended in disappointment as Jim Goodwin’s men suffered relegation to the Championship.

Since returning to Huddersfield, 20-year-old Ayina has made three first team appearances, and has regularly been captain of the Terriers’ B team.

The capture of Jenks and Ayina brings Derek Adams’ total haul of January signings to six loan additions.

Along with the extension of defender Will Nightingale’s loan from AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season, it means County have now reached their quota of seven loan signings.

Both Jenks and Ayina could feature for the Staggies for the first time when the Dingwall side make the trip to face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.